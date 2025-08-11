Moedas / CF
CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc
84.00 USD 0.22 (0.26%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CF para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 83.67 e o mais alto foi 84.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CF Industries Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CF Notícias
Faixa diária
83.67 84.52
Faixa anual
67.34 104.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 84.22
- Open
- 84.52
- Bid
- 84.00
- Ask
- 84.30
- Low
- 83.67
- High
- 84.52
- Volume
- 127
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.99%
- Mudança anual
- -1.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh