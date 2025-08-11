Währungen / CF
CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc
84.11 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CF hat sich für heute um -0.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 83.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 84.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CF Industries Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
83.14 84.80
Jahresspanne
67.34 104.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 84.22
- Eröffnung
- 84.52
- Bid
- 84.11
- Ask
- 84.41
- Tief
- 83.14
- Hoch
- 84.80
- Volumen
- 3.481 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.13%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.18%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.13%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.30%
