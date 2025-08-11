KurseKategorien
Währungen / CF
CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc

84.11 USD 0.11 (0.13%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CF hat sich für heute um -0.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 83.14 bis zu einem Hoch von 84.80 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CF Industries Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
83.14 84.80
Jahresspanne
67.34 104.45
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
84.22
Eröffnung
84.52
Bid
84.11
Ask
84.41
Tief
83.14
Hoch
84.80
Volumen
3.481 K
Tagesänderung
-0.13%
Monatsänderung
-3.18%
6-Monatsänderung
7.13%
Jahresänderung
-1.30%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K