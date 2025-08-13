통화 / CF
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc
85.09 USD 0.98 (1.17%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CF 환율이 오늘 1.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 83.43이고 고가는 85.67이었습니다.
CF Industries Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CF News
- Will Mosaic's Cost-Cutting Momentum Fuel Stronger Margins Ahead?
- Here's Why CF Industries (CF) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Structural Changes In Fertilizer Markets Make CVR Partners An Incredible Value
- Nutrien's Cash Flow Strength: Can Strategic Moves Fuel More Growth?
- NTR Shares Rise 28% YTD: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- CF Industries CEO Will to retire, Bohn named successor
- CF Industries Benefits From Accessible Natural Gas (NYSE:CF)
- MOS Stock Rallies 35% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Avino Silver Acquires Full Ownership of La Preciosa, Rallies 4%
- Fertilizer stocks soar after potash added to critical minerals list
- Franco-Nevada Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- Is CF Industries (CF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- Eastman Partners With Huafon to Build New Yarn Facility in China
- New Gold Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- Reliance Enters Into $400 Million Loan Facility to Refinance Debt
- Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply
- Steel Dynamics to Acquire Remaining Stake in New Process Steel
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Mosaic to Sell Brazil Potash Mining Operations to VL Mineracao
- CF Industries stock downgraded by BofA Securities on ammonia deflation concerns
- This CF Industries Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- CF Industries stock upgraded to Overweight by Barclays on low-carbon benefits
일일 변동 비율
83.43 85.67
년간 변동
67.34 104.45
- 이전 종가
- 84.11
- 시가
- 84.37
- Bid
- 85.09
- Ask
- 85.39
- 저가
- 83.43
- 고가
- 85.67
- 볼륨
- 3.734 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.17%
- 월 변동
- -2.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.38%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.15%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K