CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc
85.09 USD 0.98 (1.17%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CF ha avuto una variazione del 1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.43 e ad un massimo di 85.67.
Segui le dinamiche di CF Industries Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
83.43 85.67
Intervallo Annuale
67.34 104.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 84.11
- Apertura
- 84.37
- Bid
- 85.09
- Ask
- 85.39
- Minimo
- 83.43
- Massimo
- 85.67
- Volume
- 3.734 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.15%
20 settembre, sabato