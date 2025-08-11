CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CF
Volver a Acciones

CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc

84.22 USD 0.70 (0.82%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CF de hoy ha cambiado un -0.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 84.08, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 85.39.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas CF Industries Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CF News

Rango diario
84.08 85.39
Rango anual
67.34 104.45
Cierres anteriores
84.92
Open
84.72
Bid
84.22
Ask
84.52
Low
84.08
High
85.39
Volumen
2.211 K
Cambio diario
-0.82%
Cambio mensual
-3.05%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.27%
Cambio anual
-1.17%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B