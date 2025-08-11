Currencies / CF
CF: CF Industries Holdings Inc
85.15 USD 0.21 (0.25%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CF exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.68 and at a high of 86.27.
Follow CF Industries Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
84.68 86.27
Year Range
67.34 104.45
- Previous Close
- 85.36
- Open
- 85.44
- Bid
- 85.15
- Ask
- 85.45
- Low
- 84.68
- High
- 86.27
- Volume
- 1.329 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- -1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.46%
- Year Change
- -0.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%