CDE: Coeur Mining Inc
15.59 USD 0.41 (2.56%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDE para hoje mudou para -2.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.56 e o mais alto foi 16.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Coeur Mining Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
15.56 16.27
Faixa anual
4.58 17.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.00
- Open
- 16.03
- Bid
- 15.59
- Ask
- 15.89
- Low
- 15.56
- High
- 16.27
- Volume
- 1.059 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 164.69%
- Mudança anual
- 122.40%
