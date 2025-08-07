Valute / CDE
CDE: Coeur Mining Inc
17.42 USD 1.14 (7.00%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CDE ha avuto una variazione del 7.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.22 e ad un massimo di 17.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Coeur Mining Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.22 17.47
Intervallo Annuale
4.58 17.47
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.28
- Apertura
- 16.28
- Bid
- 17.42
- Ask
- 17.72
- Minimo
- 16.22
- Massimo
- 17.47
- Volume
- 22.824 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 7.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 26.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 195.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 148.50%
20 settembre, sabato