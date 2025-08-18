Moedas / BLNK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BLNK: Blink Charging Co
1.36 USD 0.01 (0.74%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BLNK para hoje mudou para 0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.33 e o mais alto foi 1.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Blink Charging Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLNK Notícias
- Blink Charging (BLNK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Blink Charging joins Paua platform, adds 3,500 EV connectors to network
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Blink charging CFO Bercovich buys $6,144 in shares
- Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Virtual Fireside Chat (Transcript)
- Blink Charging to accept cryptocurrency payments at EV stations
- Blink Charging to accept crypto payments by end of 2025
- Terra innovatum nominates former framatome CEO as board chair
- Blink Charging receives preliminary court approval for derivative action settlement
- What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Tuesday? - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Blink Charging partners with Nexxtlab to enhance EV fleet management
- What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Today? - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Blink Charging stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark despite inventory charges
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Blink Charging stock at $5 target
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Blink Charging stock amid mixed outlook
- Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blink Charging Co. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Blink Charging (BLNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Blink Charging Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Blink Charging earnings missed by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Blink Charging Reports 38 Percent Gain
- Blink Charging Q2 2025 slides: Service revenue up 46% despite overall revenue decline
- Blink Charging Stock Sinks After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Faixa diária
1.33 1.44
Faixa anual
0.63 2.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.35
- Open
- 1.35
- Bid
- 1.36
- Ask
- 1.66
- Low
- 1.33
- High
- 1.44
- Volume
- 3.083 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.83%
- Mudança anual
- -23.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh