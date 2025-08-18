Currencies / BLNK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BLNK: Blink Charging Co
1.35 USD 0.01 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLNK exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.28 and at a high of 1.37.
Follow Blink Charging Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLNK News
- Blink Charging (BLNK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- Blink Charging joins Paua platform, adds 3,500 EV connectors to network
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- Blink charging CFO Bercovich buys $6,144 in shares
- Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Virtual Fireside Chat (Transcript)
- Blink Charging to accept cryptocurrency payments at EV stations
- Blink Charging to accept crypto payments by end of 2025
- Terra innovatum nominates former framatome CEO as board chair
- Blink Charging receives preliminary court approval for derivative action settlement
- What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Tuesday? - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Blink Charging partners with Nexxtlab to enhance EV fleet management
- What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock Today? - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Blink Charging stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark despite inventory charges
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Blink Charging stock at $5 target
- Needham maintains Hold rating on Blink Charging stock amid mixed outlook
- Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Blink Charging Co. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- Blink Charging (BLNK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Blink Charging Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- Blink Charging earnings missed by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Blink Charging Reports 38 Percent Gain
- Blink Charging Q2 2025 slides: Service revenue up 46% despite overall revenue decline
- Blink Charging Stock Sinks After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
Daily Range
1.28 1.37
Year Range
0.63 2.32
- Previous Close
- 1.36
- Open
- 1.36
- Bid
- 1.35
- Ask
- 1.65
- Low
- 1.28
- High
- 1.37
- Volume
- 1.783 K
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 21.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.74%
- Year Change
- -24.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%