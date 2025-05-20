Moedas / BKD
BKD: Brookdale Senior Living Inc
7.77 USD 0.23 (3.05%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BKD para hoje mudou para 3.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.52 e o mais alto foi 7.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brookdale Senior Living Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BKD Notícias
- Brookdale Senior Living: Economic Engine Still In Early Repair (NYSE:BKD)
- Brookdale Senior Living stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Brookdale reports August occupancy growth of 290 basis points
- Brookdale Senior Living announces departure of executive vice president
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Earnings call transcript: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock falls
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Brookdale Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 20%, guidance raised amid occupancy gains
- Brookdale Senior Living earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ensign Group (ENSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brookdale Senior Living announces board changes and annual meeting results
- Brookdale shareholders elect all eight company directors
- Brookdale reports June occupancy increase of 230 basis points
- Glass Lewis backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board
- Egan-Jones backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board amid turnaround push
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): High Leverage Must Be Tackled
- ISS backs majority of Brookdale board, questions activist’s plan
- Ortelius Reaffirms Strategy to Unlock Sustainable Long-Term Value for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Stockholders
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Brookdale Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Board’s Effective Oversight of Clear, Compelling Strategy to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value
- Brookdale Senior Living sees occupancy growth in May
- Brookdale Senior Living backs its board against Ortelius’ challenge
- Brookdale at RBC Capital Markets: Strategic Focus Amid Growth
Faixa diária
7.52 7.88
Faixa anual
4.45 8.28
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.54
- Open
- 7.55
- Bid
- 7.77
- Ask
- 8.07
- Low
- 7.52
- High
- 7.88
- Volume
- 758
- Mudança diária
- 3.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.32%
- Mudança anual
- 14.10%
