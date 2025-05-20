Currencies / BKD
BKD: Brookdale Senior Living Inc
7.37 USD 0.11 (1.47%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKD exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.35 and at a high of 7.48.
Follow Brookdale Senior Living Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BKD News
- Brookdale Senior Living: Economic Engine Still In Early Repair (NYSE:BKD)
- Brookdale Senior Living stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Brookdale reports August occupancy growth of 290 basis points
- Brookdale Senior Living announces departure of executive vice president
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Earnings call transcript: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock falls
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Brookdale Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 20%, guidance raised amid occupancy gains
- Brookdale Senior Living earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ensign Group (ENSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brookdale Senior Living announces board changes and annual meeting results
- Brookdale shareholders elect all eight company directors
- Brookdale reports June occupancy increase of 230 basis points
- Glass Lewis backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board
- Egan-Jones backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board amid turnaround push
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): High Leverage Must Be Tackled
- ISS backs majority of Brookdale board, questions activist’s plan
- Ortelius Reaffirms Strategy to Unlock Sustainable Long-Term Value for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Stockholders
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Brookdale Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Board’s Effective Oversight of Clear, Compelling Strategy to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value
- Brookdale Senior Living sees occupancy growth in May
- Brookdale Senior Living backs its board against Ortelius’ challenge
- Brookdale at RBC Capital Markets: Strategic Focus Amid Growth
Daily Range
7.35 7.48
Year Range
4.45 8.28
- Previous Close
- 7.48
- Open
- 7.45
- Bid
- 7.37
- Ask
- 7.67
- Low
- 7.35
- High
- 7.48
- Volume
- 2.691 K
- Daily Change
- -1.47%
- Month Change
- -3.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.92%
- Year Change
- 8.22%
