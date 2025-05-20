货币 / BKD
BKD: Brookdale Senior Living Inc
7.54 USD 0.20 (2.72%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BKD汇率已更改2.72%。当日，交易品种以低点7.47和高点7.56进行交易。
关注Brookdale Senior Living Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKD新闻
- Brookdale Senior Living: Economic Engine Still In Early Repair (NYSE:BKD)
- Brookdale Senior Living stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Brookdale reports August occupancy growth of 290 basis points
- Brookdale Senior Living announces departure of executive vice president
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Earnings call transcript: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock falls
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Brookdale Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 20%, guidance raised amid occupancy gains
- Brookdale Senior Living earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ensign Group (ENSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brookdale Senior Living announces board changes and annual meeting results
- Brookdale shareholders elect all eight company directors
- Brookdale reports June occupancy increase of 230 basis points
- Glass Lewis backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board
- Egan-Jones backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board amid turnaround push
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): High Leverage Must Be Tackled
- ISS backs majority of Brookdale board, questions activist’s plan
- Ortelius Reaffirms Strategy to Unlock Sustainable Long-Term Value for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Stockholders
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Brookdale Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Board’s Effective Oversight of Clear, Compelling Strategy to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value
- Brookdale Senior Living sees occupancy growth in May
- Brookdale Senior Living backs its board against Ortelius’ challenge
- Brookdale at RBC Capital Markets: Strategic Focus Amid Growth
日范围
7.47 7.56
年范围
4.45 8.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.34
- 开盘价
- 7.49
- 卖价
- 7.54
- 买价
- 7.84
- 最低价
- 7.47
- 最高价
- 7.56
- 交易量
- 269
- 日变化
- 2.72%
- 月变化
- -0.79%
- 6个月变化
- 20.64%
- 年变化
- 10.72%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值