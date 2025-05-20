通貨 / BKD
BKD: Brookdale Senior Living Inc
8.02 USD 0.48 (6.37%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKDの今日の為替レートは、6.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.52の安値と8.02の高値で取引されました。
Brookdale Senior Living Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BKD News
- Brookdale Senior Living: Economic Engine Still In Early Repair (NYSE:BKD)
- Brookdale Senior Living stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Brookdale reports August occupancy growth of 290 basis points
- Brookdale Senior Living announces departure of executive vice president
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Earnings call transcript: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock falls
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Brookdale Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 20%, guidance raised amid occupancy gains
- Brookdale Senior Living earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ensign Group (ENSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brookdale Senior Living announces board changes and annual meeting results
- Brookdale shareholders elect all eight company directors
- Brookdale reports June occupancy increase of 230 basis points
- Glass Lewis backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board
- Egan-Jones backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board amid turnaround push
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): High Leverage Must Be Tackled
- ISS backs majority of Brookdale board, questions activist’s plan
- Ortelius Reaffirms Strategy to Unlock Sustainable Long-Term Value for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Stockholders
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Brookdale Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Board’s Effective Oversight of Clear, Compelling Strategy to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value
- Brookdale Senior Living sees occupancy growth in May
- Brookdale Senior Living backs its board against Ortelius’ challenge
- Brookdale at RBC Capital Markets: Strategic Focus Amid Growth
1日のレンジ
7.52 8.02
1年のレンジ
4.45 8.28
- 以前の終値
- 7.54
- 始値
- 7.55
- 買値
- 8.02
- 買値
- 8.32
- 安値
- 7.52
- 高値
- 8.02
- 出来高
- 3.386 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 28.32%
- 1年の変化
- 17.77%
