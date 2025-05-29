Währungen / BKD
BKD: Brookdale Senior Living Inc
8.02 USD 0.48 (6.37%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BKD hat sich für heute um 6.37% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.02 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brookdale Senior Living Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
7.52 8.02
Jahresspanne
4.45 8.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.54
- Eröffnung
- 7.55
- Bid
- 8.02
- Ask
- 8.32
- Tief
- 7.52
- Hoch
- 8.02
- Volumen
- 3.386 K
- Tagesänderung
- 6.37%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.53%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.32%
- Jahresänderung
- 17.77%
