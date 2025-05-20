Valute / BKD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BKD: Brookdale Senior Living Inc
7.92 USD 0.10 (1.25%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BKD ha avuto una variazione del -1.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.85 e ad un massimo di 8.08.
Segui le dinamiche di Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKD News
- Brookdale Senior Living: Economic Engine Still In Early Repair (NYSE:BKD)
- Brookdale Senior Living stock hits 52-week high at 8.02 USD
- Brookdale reports August occupancy growth of 290 basis points
- Brookdale Senior Living announces departure of executive vice president
- Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation
- Volatile Markets? Keep An Eye On These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks
- Earnings call transcript: Brookdale Senior Living Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock falls
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Brookdale Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA jumps 20%, guidance raised amid occupancy gains
- Brookdale Senior Living earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ensign Group (ENSG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Brookdale Senior Living announces board changes and annual meeting results
- Brookdale shareholders elect all eight company directors
- Brookdale reports June occupancy increase of 230 basis points
- Glass Lewis backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board
- Egan-Jones backs Ortelius nominees for Brookdale board amid turnaround push
- Brookdale Senior Living (BKD): High Leverage Must Be Tackled
- ISS backs majority of Brookdale board, questions activist’s plan
- Ortelius Reaffirms Strategy to Unlock Sustainable Long-Term Value for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Stockholders
- First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Brookdale Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Board’s Effective Oversight of Clear, Compelling Strategy to Deliver Long-Term Shareholder Value
- Brookdale Senior Living sees occupancy growth in May
- Brookdale Senior Living backs its board against Ortelius’ challenge
- Brookdale at RBC Capital Markets: Strategic Focus Amid Growth
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.85 8.08
Intervallo Annuale
4.45 8.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.02
- Apertura
- 8.05
- Bid
- 7.92
- Ask
- 8.22
- Minimo
- 7.85
- Massimo
- 8.08
- Volume
- 3.069 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.30%
20 settembre, sabato