BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation
12.45 USD 0.31 (2.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BFIN para hoje mudou para 2.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.23 e o mais alto foi 12.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BankFinancial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
12.23 12.48
Faixa anual
10.92 13.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.14
- Open
- 12.23
- Bid
- 12.45
- Ask
- 12.75
- Low
- 12.23
- High
- 12.48
- Volume
- 137
- Mudança diária
- 2.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.81%
- Mudança anual
- 4.45%
