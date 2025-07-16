통화 / BFIN
BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation
12.52 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BFIN 환율이 오늘 -0.08%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.30이고 고가는 12.54이었습니다.
BankFinancial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
12.30 12.54
년간 변동
10.92 13.97
- 이전 종가
- 12.53
- 시가
- 12.53
- Bid
- 12.52
- Ask
- 12.82
- 저가
- 12.30
- 고가
- 12.54
- 볼륨
- 245
- 일일 변동
- -0.08%
- 월 변동
- 1.79%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.03%
20 9월, 토요일