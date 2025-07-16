货币 / BFIN
BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation
12.17 USD 0.08 (0.66%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BFIN汇率已更改0.66%。当日，交易品种以低点12.11和高点12.45进行交易。
关注BankFinancial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BFIN新闻
- First Financial to Acquire BankFinancial, Expands Chicago Presence (Revised)
- BankFinancial updates executive agreements following merger announcement
- First Financial to Acquire BankFinancial, Expands Chicago Presence
- First Financial to acquire BankFinancial in $142 million stock deal
- BankFinancial earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Implied Volatility Surging for BankFinancial Stock Options
- BankFinancial declares $0.10 dividend payable August 29 to shareholders
- BankFinancial (BFIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- BankFinancial appoints Benjamin Mackovak to audit committee following board change
日范围
12.11 12.45
年范围
10.92 13.97
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.09
- 开盘价
- 12.12
- 卖价
- 12.17
- 买价
- 12.47
- 最低价
- 12.11
- 最高价
- 12.45
- 交易量
- 188
- 日变化
- 0.66%
- 月变化
- -1.06%
- 6个月变化
- -4.02%
- 年变化
- 2.10%
