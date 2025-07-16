Valute / BFIN
BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation
12.52 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BFIN ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.30 e ad un massimo di 12.54.
Segui le dinamiche di BankFinancial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BFIN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.30 12.54
Intervallo Annuale
10.92 13.97
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.53
- Apertura
- 12.53
- Bid
- 12.52
- Ask
- 12.82
- Minimo
- 12.30
- Massimo
- 12.54
- Volume
- 245
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.03%
