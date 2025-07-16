QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BFIN
Tornare a Azioni

BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation

12.52 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BFIN ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.30 e ad un massimo di 12.54.

Segui le dinamiche di BankFinancial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BFIN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.30 12.54
Intervallo Annuale
10.92 13.97
Chiusura Precedente
12.53
Apertura
12.53
Bid
12.52
Ask
12.82
Minimo
12.30
Massimo
12.54
Volume
245
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
1.79%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.26%
Variazione Annuale
5.03%
21 settembre, domenica