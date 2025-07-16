Währungen / BFIN
BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation
12.35 USD 0.18 (1.44%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BFIN hat sich für heute um -1.44% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.33 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BankFinancial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
12.33 12.53
Jahresspanne
10.92 13.97
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.53
- Eröffnung
- 12.53
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- Tief
- 12.33
- Hoch
- 12.53
- Volumen
- 38
- Tagesänderung
- -1.44%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.41%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.60%
- Jahresänderung
- 3.61%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K