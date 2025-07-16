通貨 / BFIN
BFIN: BankFinancial Corporation
12.53 USD 0.39 (3.21%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BFINの今日の為替レートは、3.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.23の安値と12.55の高値で取引されました。
BankFinancial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
12.23 12.55
1年のレンジ
10.92 13.97
- 以前の終値
- 12.14
- 始値
- 12.23
- 買値
- 12.53
- 買値
- 12.83
- 安値
- 12.23
- 高値
- 12.55
- 出来高
- 290
- 1日の変化
- 3.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.18%
- 1年の変化
- 5.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K