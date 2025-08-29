Moedas / BCS
BCS: Barclays PLC
20.78 USD 0.15 (0.73%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BCS para hoje mudou para 0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.59 e o mais alto foi 20.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Barclays PLC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BCS Notícias
Faixa diária
20.59 20.94
Faixa anual
11.47 21.13
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.63
- Open
- 20.75
- Bid
- 20.78
- Ask
- 21.08
- Low
- 20.59
- High
- 20.94
- Volume
- 6.605 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.15%
- Mudança anual
- 71.31%
