Currencies / BCS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BCS: Barclays PLC
20.60 USD 0.43 (2.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCS exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.54 and at a high of 20.78.
Follow Barclays PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCS News
- Jefferies lowers Carrier Global stock price target to $90 on weak HVAC outlook
- Why Barclays (BCS) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Buy, Hold, or Take Profits in Robinhood Stock Near All-Time Highs?
- Fifth Third to Incur $170-$200M Charge in Q3 on Loan Fraud Exposure
- Why Alibaba Stock Pumped Higher Today
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- BAC & Merrill Expand Private Markets Access: A Push for UHNW Clients?
- Rising yields, weak energy prices drive Barclays to downgrade European utilities
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights HSBC, UBS Group and Barclays PLC
- PTA: Long Duration Could Weigh On Real Returns (NYSE:PTA)
- BAC, JPM, MS, C, BCS & 5 Other Big Banks Win U.S. Antitrust Lawsuit
- 3 Stocks to Consider From the Thriving Foreign Banks Industry
- Tracking Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Ten big banks defeat antitrust lawsuit in US over bond trades
- Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Is an ‘Underappreciated Growth Stock,’ Says UBS - TipRanks.com
- Barclays to Exit Entercard JV With $273M Sale to Swedbank
- Why Is UBS (UBS) Up 8.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Barclays discloses 3.12% stake in Dalata Hotel Group
- Boutique investment bank Fenchurch hires Barclays’ Chawla as US co-head, sources say
- Pinpointing Targets In The Financial Sector
- Bank in the Big Time – Wall Street Rediscovers Its Swagger - TipRanks.com
- Barclays discloses 3.19% stake in Dalata Hotel Group
- Depleted bank climate coalition to vote on structural change
Daily Range
20.54 20.78
Year Range
11.47 21.13
- Previous Close
- 21.03
- Open
- 20.74
- Bid
- 20.60
- Ask
- 20.90
- Low
- 20.54
- High
- 20.78
- Volume
- 2.973 K
- Daily Change
- -2.04%
- Month Change
- 6.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.99%
- Year Change
- 69.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%