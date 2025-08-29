货币 / BCS
BCS: Barclays PLC
20.63 USD 0.40 (1.90%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BCS汇率已更改-1.90%。当日，交易品种以低点20.54和高点20.81进行交易。
关注Barclays PLC动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BCS新闻
日范围
20.54 20.81
年范围
11.47 21.13
- 前一天收盘价
- 21.03
- 开盘价
- 20.78
- 卖价
- 20.63
- 买价
- 20.93
- 最低价
- 20.54
- 最高价
- 20.81
- 交易量
- 5.549 K
- 日变化
- -1.90%
- 月变化
- 6.50%
- 6个月变化
- 33.18%
- 年变化
- 70.07%
