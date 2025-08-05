Moedas / ARQT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ARQT: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc
17.53 USD 0.39 (2.28%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ARQT para hoje mudou para 2.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.31 e o mais alto foi 17.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARQT Notícias
- Trio In The Hot Medical Sector Is Led By This Retail Health Products Leader. Check Out IBD 50, Stock Spotlight Premium Lists.
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging AxoGen (AXGN) This Year?
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics CEO Watanabe sells $177k in shares
- Arcutis at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and Pipeline Development
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 17.76 USD
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Welgus, Arcutis director, sells $156k in shares
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Presents at Citi's Biopharma Back to School
- Arcutis seeks FDA approval for psoriasis cream for young children
- Palvella Therapeutics appoints David Osborne as chief innovation officer
- Does Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Have the Potential to Rally 45.81% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum - ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)
- Car Vending Machine Maker Carvana Leads 8 Hot Prospects Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Other Top IBD Screens
- Is Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Arcutis Stock: ZORYVE’s Indication Momentum Margin Expansion Bullish Re-Rate
- This Eye Treatment Stock Sees Sales Spike 152% As Biotech Leaders Shine
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 44.79% Upside in Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT): Here's What You Should Know
- Here's Why Gold Stocks Continue To Draw Investors. Looking For The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch? Check These Lists
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) This Year?
- AI Play Arista Hits Record High, Joins 3 Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With These Just Updated Screens
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Arcutis Q2 2025 slides: Revenue soars 164% YoY as portfolio expansion drives growth
- Axon Stock Hits A Record High, Secures Spot On Two Best Growth Stock Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
Faixa diária
17.31 17.69
Faixa anual
8.03 18.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.14
- Open
- 17.31
- Bid
- 17.53
- Ask
- 17.83
- Low
- 17.31
- High
- 17.69
- Volume
- 445
- Mudança diária
- 2.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.59%
- Mudança anual
- 87.29%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh