通貨 / ARQT
ARQT: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

17.71 USD 0.57 (3.33%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ARQTの今日の為替レートは、3.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.31の安値と17.87の高値で取引されました。

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.31 17.87
1年のレンジ
8.03 18.15
以前の終値
17.14
始値
17.31
買値
17.71
買値
18.01
安値
17.31
高値
17.87
出来高
2.144 K
1日の変化
3.33%
1ヶ月の変化
14.55%
6ヶ月の変化
13.74%
1年の変化
89.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K