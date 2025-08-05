통화 / ARQT
ARQT: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc
17.38 USD 0.33 (1.86%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ARQT 환율이 오늘 -1.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.00이고 고가는 17.81이었습니다.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ARQT News
일일 변동 비율
17.00 17.81
년간 변동
8.03 18.15
- 이전 종가
- 17.71
- 시가
- 17.57
- Bid
- 17.38
- Ask
- 17.68
- 저가
- 17.00
- 고가
- 17.81
- 볼륨
- 2.881 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.86%
- 월 변동
- 12.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 85.68%
20 9월, 토요일