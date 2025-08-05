Valute / ARQT
ARQT: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc
17.38 USD 0.33 (1.86%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ARQT ha avuto una variazione del -1.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.00 e ad un massimo di 17.81.
Segui le dinamiche di Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.00 17.81
Intervallo Annuale
8.03 18.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.71
- Apertura
- 17.57
- Bid
- 17.38
- Ask
- 17.68
- Minimo
- 17.00
- Massimo
- 17.81
- Volume
- 2.881 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 85.68%
20 settembre, sabato