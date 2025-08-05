FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ARQT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ARQT: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc

17.38 USD 0.33 (1.86%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ARQT fiyatı bugün -1.86% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.81 aralığında işlem gördü.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ARQT haberleri

Günlük aralık
17.00 17.81
Yıllık aralık
8.03 18.15
Önceki kapanış
17.71
Açılış
17.57
Satış
17.38
Alış
17.68
Düşük
17.00
Yüksek
17.81
Hacim
2.881 K
Günlük değişim
-1.86%
Aylık değişim
12.42%
6 aylık değişim
11.62%
Yıllık değişim
85.68%
21 Eylül, Pazar