ARQT: Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc
17.71 USD 0.57 (3.33%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ARQT hat sich für heute um 3.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.31 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.87 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ARQT News
Tagesspanne
17.31 17.87
Jahresspanne
8.03 18.15
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.14
- Eröffnung
- 17.31
- Bid
- 17.71
- Ask
- 18.01
- Tief
- 17.31
- Hoch
- 17.87
- Volumen
- 2.144 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 14.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 89.21%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K