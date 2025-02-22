Moedas / AGO
AGO: Assured Guaranty Ltd
82.54 USD 0.76 (0.93%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AGO para hoje mudou para 0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 81.61 e o mais alto foi 82.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Assured Guaranty Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
81.61 82.54
Faixa anual
74.09 96.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 81.78
- Open
- 81.61
- Bid
- 82.54
- Ask
- 82.84
- Low
- 81.61
- High
- 82.54
- Volume
- 12
- Mudança diária
- 0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.08%
- Mudança anual
- 3.78%
