AGO: Assured Guaranty Ltd
83.69 USD 0.64 (0.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGO ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.90 e ad un massimo di 83.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Assured Guaranty Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
82.90 83.90
Intervallo Annuale
74.09 96.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.05
- Apertura
- 83.32
- Bid
- 83.69
- Ask
- 83.99
- Minimo
- 82.90
- Massimo
- 83.90
- Volume
- 800
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.77%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.23%
20 settembre, sabato