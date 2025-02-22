QuotazioniSezioni
AGO: Assured Guaranty Ltd

83.69 USD 0.64 (0.77%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGO ha avuto una variazione del 0.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 82.90 e ad un massimo di 83.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Assured Guaranty Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
82.90 83.90
Intervallo Annuale
74.09 96.50
Chiusura Precedente
83.05
Apertura
83.32
Bid
83.69
Ask
83.99
Minimo
82.90
Massimo
83.90
Volume
800
Variazione giornaliera
0.77%
Variazione Mensile
2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.77%
Variazione Annuale
5.23%
