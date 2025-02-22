Currencies / AGO
AGO: Assured Guaranty Ltd
80.34 USD 1.09 (1.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGO exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.25 and at a high of 81.10.
Follow Assured Guaranty Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGO News
Daily Range
80.25 81.10
Year Range
74.09 96.50
- Previous Close
- 81.43
- Open
- 81.08
- Bid
- 80.34
- Ask
- 80.64
- Low
- 80.25
- High
- 81.10
- Volume
- 249
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- -1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.58%
- Year Change
- 1.02%
