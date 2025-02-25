Moedas / AGGY
AGGY: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
44.38 USD 0.12 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AGGY para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.33 e o mais alto foi 44.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGGY Notícias
Faixa diária
44.33 44.43
Faixa anual
42.10 44.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.50
- Open
- 44.33
- Bid
- 44.38
- Ask
- 44.68
- Low
- 44.33
- High
- 44.43
- Volume
- 60
- Mudança diária
- -0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.00%
- Mudança anual
- -1.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh