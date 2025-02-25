Valute / AGGY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AGGY: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
44.39 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGGY ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.34 e ad un massimo di 44.39.
Segui le dinamiche di WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGGY News
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Will The Next Fed Chair Lurk In The 'Shadows'?
- Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
- Watching For Tariff Impacts To Kick In
- Our 2025 Mid-Year Update
- Bonds In A Portfolio Making More Sense
- A Bumpy Ride Upwards For Global Yields
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- The Timeline
- Fed Watch: Let’s Just Wait And See
- Broadening Out Our Pro-Risk View
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.34 44.39
Intervallo Annuale
42.10 44.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.38
- Apertura
- 44.38
- Bid
- 44.39
- Ask
- 44.69
- Minimo
- 44.34
- Massimo
- 44.39
- Volume
- 130
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.16%
21 settembre, domenica