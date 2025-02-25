Currencies / AGGY
AGGY: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
44.59 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGGY exchange rate has changed by -0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.55 and at a high of 44.63.
Follow WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGGY News
Daily Range
44.55 44.63
Year Range
42.10 44.95
- Previous Close
- 44.62
- Open
- 44.58
- Bid
- 44.59
- Ask
- 44.89
- Low
- 44.55
- High
- 44.63
- Volume
- 202
- Daily Change
- -0.07%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.48%
- Year Change
- -0.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev