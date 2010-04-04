Moedas / USDSGD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
1.28128 SGD 0.00041 (0.03%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Singapore Dollar
A taxa do USDSGD para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.28071 SGD para 1 USD e o máximo foi 1.28171 SGD.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs dólar de Cingapura. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDSGD Notícias
- USD/SGD Analysis 17/09: Speculative Lower Outlook (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 01/09: Cautious Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 20/08: Shifting Cautious Outlooks (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 13/08: Trading Dance Lower (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 06/08: Sustained Punch Back (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 31/07: Strong Reversal Higher (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 24/07: Lower Ground Appears Again (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis today 17/07: Near-Term Highs (chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 02/07: Long-Term Lows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 24/06: Volatile Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 11/06: Optimism Grows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 03//06: Bearish Sentiment (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/05: Optimistic Bear Trend (Chart)
- USD/SGD Today 22/04: Downward Pressure Sustains (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/04: Bold Move Lower (chart)
- Asia FX, dollar little cheered by Trump tariff relief; Chinese yuan at 17-yr low
- Asia FX creeps higher, Chinese yuan at 17-yr low as Trump presses on with tariffs
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 08/04: Higher Price Range (Chart)
- Asia FX steadies from Trump tariff shock; yuan at 19-mth low amid escalation fears
- Asia FX extends gains as dollar slumps on Trump tariffs
- Asia FX skittish, dollar holds gains as Trump’s liberation day looms
- Asia FX weak as Trump’s April 2 tariffs approach; Aussie flat after RBA hold
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX ticks up as dollar eases after Trump auto tariffs
Aplicativos de negociação para USDSGD
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.88 (17)
Restam 3 exemplares por 599 dólares Próximo preço: 699 dólares Olá, traders! Se você está procurando um robô que não entra em qualquer operação só para mostrar serviço, mas sim que segue uma estratégia bem definida e inteligente — conheça o Scalper Investor EA. Este é um Expert Advisor multimoeda que já está pronto para ação com uma estratégia reversa bem trabalhada, e em breve vai receber uma atualização com uma poderosa estratégia de tendência. Estratégia reversa — pronta para uso No momento
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
Muitas pessoas gostam de negociar XAUUSD, e eu não sou exceção. Depois de acumular alguma experiência de negociação e trabalho duro, criei este Apocalypse XAU EA especificamente para negociar todas as variedades relacionadas a XAU, como XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF /XAUJPY/XAUAUD. No entanto, considerando que muitas pessoas podem não precisar negociar todos os pares de moedas XAU, mas apenas negociar XAUUSD, um EA de nível básico torna-se muito significativo. Então decidi criar o Apocalypse Gol
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
Os especialistas para integrar o indicador DYJ Tradays com a estratégia DYJ GlobalTradeWar, DYJ GlobalTradeWar é uma estratégia para transformar perdas em lucros, suas características são: Tire lucro quando a ordem está na direção certa. Transforme perdas em lucros quando a ordem está na direção errada Você pode definir seu lucro alvo. O EA pode definir negociação automática EA e interruptor de negociação manual EA ou negociação mista. Tradays é calendário Indicadores de eventos macroeconômicos
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: Sistema de Negociação de Reversão de Tendência 1. O que é o DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN? O DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN é um sistema inteligente de negociação de reversão de tendência , capaz de abrir e fechar ordens automaticamente quando o mercado muda de direção, ajudando os traders a capturar as principais oportunidades de movimentação dos preços. Este sistema é compatível com todos os instrumentos de negociação e todos os corretores , incluindo Forex e Índices Sin
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Faixa diária
1.28071 1.28171
Faixa anual
1.26956 1.37503
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.2808 7
- Open
- 1.2809 2
- Bid
- 1.2812 8
- Ask
- 1.2815 8
- Low
- 1.2807 1
- High
- 1.2817 1
- Volume
- 149
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.51%
- Mudança anual
- -0.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh