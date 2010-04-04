CotaçõesSeções
USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar

1.28128 SGD 0.00041 (0.03%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Singapore Dollar

A taxa do USDSGD para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 1.28071 SGD para 1 USD e o máximo foi 1.28171 SGD.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs dólar de Cingapura. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Faixa diária
1.28071 1.28171
Faixa anual
1.26956 1.37503
Fechamento anterior
1.2808 7
Open
1.2809 2
Bid
1.2812 8
Ask
1.2815 8
Low
1.2807 1
High
1.2817 1
Volume
149
Mudança diária
0.03%
Mudança mensal
-0.00%
Mudança de 6 meses
-4.51%
Mudança anual
-0.27%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh