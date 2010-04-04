货币 / USDSGD
USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
1.27713 SGD 0.00199 (0.16%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Singapore Dollar
今日USDSGD汇率已更改by 0.16%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点1.27123 SGD和高点1.27818 SGD进行交易。
关注美元vs新加坡元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.27123 1.27818
年范围
1.26956 1.37503
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.2751 4
- 开盘价
- 1.2751 6
- 卖价
- 1.2771 3
- 买价
- 1.2774 3
- 最低价
- 1.2712 3
- 最高价
- 1.2781 8
- 交易量
- 22.891 K
- 日变化
- 0.16%
- 月变化
- -0.33%
- 6个月变化
- -4.81%
- 年变化
- -0.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值