Devises / USDSGD
USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
1.28344 SGD 0.00257 (0.20%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Singapore Dollar
Le taux de change de USDSGD a changé de 0.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 1.28058 SGD et à un maximum de 1.28568 SGD pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Dollar de Singapour. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Applications de Trading pour USDSGD
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.88 (17)
Il reste 3 exemplaires à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Bonjour les traders ! Si vous recherchez un expert advisor (EA) qui ne se contente pas d’enchaîner les ordres sans logique, mais qui applique une stratégie réfléchie et cohérente — alors découvrez Scalper Investor EA. C’est un EA multi-devises déjà prêt à attaquer les marchés avec une stratégie de retournement solide, et qui recevra bientôt une mise à jour incluant une stratégie tendance. Stratégie de retournement – prête à l’emploi Au moment
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
Beaucoup de gens aiment le trading XAUUSD, et je ne fais pas exception. Après avoir accumulé une certaine expérience de trading et un travail acharné, j'ai créé cet Apocalypse XAU EA spécifiquement pour le trading de toutes les variétés liées à XAU, telles que XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD. Cependant, étant donné que de nombreuses personnes n'ont peut-être pas besoin de négocier toutes les paires de devises XAU, mais uniquement de négocier XAUUSD, une EA d'entrée de gamme devient t
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
Les experts qui intègrent les indicateurs dyj tradays à la stratégie dyj global tradewar, Dyj global tradewar est une stratégie de conversion des pertes en bénéfices qui se caractérise par: Profitez lorsque la commande est dans la bonne direction. Convertir la perte en bénéfice lorsque la commande est dans la mauvaise direction Vous pouvez fixer ses objectifs de profit. Ea peut configurer ea Automatic Trading et EA Manual Trading Switch ou Mixed Trading. Tradays est un indicateur du calendrier d
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN : Système de Trading sur Renversement de Tendance 1. Qu'est-ce que DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN ? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN est un système de trading intelligent basé sur le renversement de tendance , conçu pour ouvrir et clôturer automatiquement les positions lorsque le marché change de direction. Ce système est compatible avec tous les instruments financiers et tous les courtiers , qu'il s'agisse de Forex ou d' Indices Synthétiques , il s'adapte facilement à tous types de
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
1.28058 1.28568
1.26956 1.37503
- 1.2808 7
- 1.2809 2
- 1.2834 4
- 1.2837 4
- 1.2805 8
- 1.2856 8
- 28.533 K
- 0.20%
- 0.16%
- -4.34%
- -0.11%
20 septembre, samedi