USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar

1.28344 SGD 0.00257 (0.20%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Singapore Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USDSGD ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 1.28058 SGD e ad un massimo di 1.28568 SGD per 1 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Dollaro di Singapore. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.28058 1.28568
Intervallo Annuale
1.26956 1.37503
Chiusura Precedente
1.2808 7
Apertura
1.2809 2
Bid
1.2834 4
Ask
1.2837 4
Minimo
1.2805 8
Massimo
1.2856 8
Volume
28.533 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.20%
Variazione Mensile
0.16%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.34%
Variazione Annuale
-0.11%
21 settembre, domenica