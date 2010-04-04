Valute / USDSGD
USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
1.28344 SGD 0.00257 (0.20%)
Settore: Valuta Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: Singapore Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USDSGD ha avuto una variazione del 0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 1.28058 SGD e ad un massimo di 1.28568 SGD per 1 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Dollaro Statunitense vs Dollaro di Singapore. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
USDSGD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.28058 1.28568
Intervallo Annuale
1.26956 1.37503
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.2808 7
- Apertura
- 1.2809 2
- Bid
- 1.2834 4
- Ask
- 1.2837 4
- Minimo
- 1.2805 8
- Massimo
- 1.2856 8
- Volume
- 28.533 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.11%
21 settembre, domenica