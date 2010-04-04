통화 / USDSGD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USDSGD: US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar
1.28344 SGD 0.00257 (0.20%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Singapore Dollar
USDSGD 환율이 당일 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 1.28058 SGD와 고가 1.28568 SGD로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 싱가폴 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDSGD News
- USD/SGD Analysis 17/09: Speculative Lower Outlook (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 01/09: Cautious Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 20/08: Shifting Cautious Outlooks (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 13/08: Trading Dance Lower (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 06/08: Sustained Punch Back (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 31/07: Strong Reversal Higher (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 24/07: Lower Ground Appears Again (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis today 17/07: Near-Term Highs (chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 02/07: Long-Term Lows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 24/06: Volatile Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 11/06: Optimism Grows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 03//06: Bearish Sentiment (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/05: Optimistic Bear Trend (Chart)
- USD/SGD Today 22/04: Downward Pressure Sustains (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/04: Bold Move Lower (chart)
- Asia FX, dollar little cheered by Trump tariff relief; Chinese yuan at 17-yr low
- Asia FX creeps higher, Chinese yuan at 17-yr low as Trump presses on with tariffs
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 08/04: Higher Price Range (Chart)
- Asia FX steadies from Trump tariff shock; yuan at 19-mth low amid escalation fears
- Asia FX extends gains as dollar slumps on Trump tariffs
- Asia FX skittish, dollar holds gains as Trump’s liberation day looms
- Asia FX weak as Trump’s April 2 tariffs approach; Aussie flat after RBA hold
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX ticks up as dollar eases after Trump auto tariffs
USDSGD을 위한 트레이딩 애플리케이션
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.88 (17)
3개 남음, $599 다음 가격 $699 안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 단순히 무작위로 매매를 반복하는 EA가 아닌, 전략적으로 움직이고 논리적인 판단을 기반으로 거래하는 진짜 EA를 찾고 계시다면, Scalper Investor EA 를 주목해 보세요. 이 멀티통화 EA는 이미 잘 설계된 리버설(역추세) 전략 으로 무장되어 있으며, 곧 추세 추종 전략 이 무료 업데이트로 추가될 예정입니다. 리버설 전략 – 즉시 사용 가능 출시 시점 기준으로, 이 EA는 리버설 전략에 최적화되어 있습니다. 켈트너 채널(Keltner Channel)을 기반으로 가격의 되돌림 구간을 포착하고, 다양한 필터로 노이즈를 걸러내어 진입 시점을 정밀하게 잡아냅니다. 감에 의존한 진입은 없습니다. 오직 철저한 논리와 기술적 근거에 기반한 매매만 실행합니다. 전략의 핵심은 가격이 채널 내부로 다시 진입할 때를 노리는 것입니다. 필터링 기준에는 변동성, 신호 강도, 추세 방향, 스프레드, 슬리피지 등 다양한 요소
Apocalypse Gold
Xian Qin Ceng
4.4 (10)
많은 사람들이 XAUUSD 거래를 좋아하며 저도 예외는 아닙니다. 거래 경험과 노력을 축적한 후 XAUUSD/XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF /XAUJPY/XAUAUD와 같은 모든 XAU 관련 품종 거래를 위해 특별히 이 Apocalypse XAU EA를 만들었습니다 . 그러나 많은 사람들이 모든 XAU 통화쌍을 거래할 필요는 없고 XAUUSD만 거래하면 된다는 점을 고려하면 입문자용 EA는 매우 의미가 깊습니다. 그래서 저는 XAUUSD 거래를 위해 특별히 설계된 EA인 Apocalypse Gold를 만들기로 결정했습니다. 신호 표시 및 토론 그룹: 신호 표시 1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2310385 매개변수 설정 방법을 모르거나 다른 질문이 있는 경우 여기를 클릭하십시오. 여기를 클릭하세요 99.9% 품질의 과거 데이터 백테스팅, 2018-2024, Fixde lot . 다음 가격은 799$! 한 번에 하나의 주
DYJ Tradays Economic Calendar EA
Daying Cao
DYJ Tradays 지표와 DYJ GlobalTradeWar 전략을 통합한 전문가, DYJ GlobalTradeWar는 손실을 이윤으로 전환하는 전략으로 그 특징은 다음과 같다. 주문 방향이 정확할 때 이익을 얻다. 주문 방향이 틀렸을 때, 손실을 이윤으로 바꾸다 너는 그것의 목표 이윤을 설정할 수 있다. EA는 EA 자동 거래와 EA 수동 거래 스위치 또는 혼합 거래를 설정할 수 있습니다. Tradays는 기본적인 시장 분석에 사용되는 거시적 경제 사건의 달력 지표이다. 이곳에서 당신은 전 세계 최대 경제체의 금융 뉴스와 지표를 찾을 수 있습니다. 미국과 유럽연합에서 호주와 일본까지 모두 23개의 경제체가 있고 60여 개의 화폐 쌍과 관련이 있습니다.공공 출처에서 실시간으로 800여 건의 거시적 경제 지표와 사건을 수집했다.모든 지표는 역사, 현재와 예측치와 중요성 특징이 있다.이 서비스는 도표에 열거된 대량의 역사 데이터도 저장한다. GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY,
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
DYJ Withdrawal Plan
Daying Cao
3 (4)
DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN: 추세 반전 자동매매 시스템 1. DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN이란 무엇인가요? DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN 은 시장 추세가 반전될 때 자동으로 매매를 시작하고 종료하는 스마트 자동매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 외환(Forex), 합성지수(Synthetic Index) 등 모든 거래 종목 및 모든 브로커 에서 사용 가능합니다. 2. 시스템 주요 기능 시장 추세 반전 자동 감지 로 정확한 매수/매도 타이밍 포착. 모든 종목과 모든 플랫폼 완벽 호환 . 한눈에 보이는 주요 설정 항목 : 익절 (TP, Take Profit) 손절 (SL, Stop Loss) 그리드 간격 목표 수익 최소 유지 증거금 실시간 수익/손실 표시 , 거래 시작 후 각 종목별 실시간 수익 확인 가능. 자동 수익 추적 : 종목별 개별 수익 추적 전체 계좌 총 수익 통합 관리 3. 인공지능 수동거래 보조 기능 DYJ WITHDRAWAL PLAN은
RSI crossmarket
Yoan, Sylvain Biesuz
5 (1)
diversification to sleep well RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets . It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets . Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging , which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown. As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, ind
Sequoia mt5
Yvan Musatov
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
일일 변동 비율
1.28058 1.28568
년간 변동
1.26956 1.37503
- 이전 종가
- 1.2808 7
- 시가
- 1.2809 2
- Bid
- 1.2834 4
- Ask
- 1.2837 4
- 저가
- 1.2805 8
- 고가
- 1.2856 8
- 볼륨
- 28.533 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.20%
- 월 변동
- 0.16%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.34%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.11%
20 9월, 토요일