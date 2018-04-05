Mecha Crown Protocol AI
- Experts
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
Product Name: Mecha Crown Protocol AI (MT5)
[Subtitle: Kinetic Trend Velocity | CCI Pulse | Mecha Armor Protection]
Introduction Mecha Crown Protocol AI is a kinetic trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves with machine-like precision. It visualizes the market as a kinetic engine, using Keltner Channels to gauge pressure, dual CCI (Long & Short) to measure velocity, and executes trades only when the trend pulse aligns perfectly. All of this is encased in the "Mecha Armor", a robust safety protocol that protects your capital from market chaos.
Version 1.20 Update: Standalone Protocol This version eliminates dependencies on custom indicators, ensuring 100% plug-and-play compatibility with any MT5 broker. It also introduces the "Mecha Armor" Deca-Buffer Logic, which calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) for stop-loss modifications, guaranteeing error-free execution even during news events.
Trading Strategy (The Kinetic Logic) The system operates on a 3-Stage Pulse Engine:
-
Kinetic Brain (Trend Velocity): Uses a Long-Period CCI (50) to determine the dominant market velocity.
-
Velocity Up: CCI > 0.
-
Velocity Down: CCI < 0.
-
-
Pulse Entry (Trigger): Uses a Short-Period CCI (14) to time the entry.
-
Buy: Short CCI snaps back above 100 (Re-entry into strength).
-
Sell: Short CCI snaps back below -100 (Re-entry into weakness).
-
-
Pressure Valve: Trades are only taken if price is outside the Keltner Channels, confirming a true breakout state.
Key Features
-
Mecha Armor Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a "Deca-Buffer" (10x Safety Margin). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.
-
Kinetic Trend Following: Captures the acceleration phase of a trend, avoiding choppy, slow markets.
-
Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== MECHA CORE SETTINGS ===
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).
-
-
=== KINETIC BRAIN ===
-
InpKeltnerPeriod : Channel sensitivity.
-
InpCciLongPeriod : Main trend filter (Default 50).
-
InpCciShortPeriod : Entry trigger (Default 14).
-
-
=== MECHA ARMOR (PROTECTION) ===
-
InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).
-
InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).
-
InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Armor.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.