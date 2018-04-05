Mecha Crown Protocol AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Mecha Crown Protocol AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Kinetic Trend Velocity | CCI Pulse | Mecha Armor Protection]

Introduction Mecha Crown Protocol AI is a kinetic trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves with machine-like precision. It visualizes the market as a kinetic engine, using Keltner Channels to gauge pressure, dual CCI (Long & Short) to measure velocity, and executes trades only when the trend pulse aligns perfectly. All of this is encased in the "Mecha Armor", a robust safety protocol that protects your capital from market chaos.

Version 1.20 Update: Standalone Protocol This version eliminates dependencies on custom indicators, ensuring 100% plug-and-play compatibility with any MT5 broker. It also introduces the "Mecha Armor" Deca-Buffer Logic, which calculates an extreme safety distance (10x Margin) for stop-loss modifications, guaranteeing error-free execution even during news events.

Trading Strategy (The Kinetic Logic) The system operates on a 3-Stage Pulse Engine:

  1. Kinetic Brain (Trend Velocity): Uses a Long-Period CCI (50) to determine the dominant market velocity.

    • Velocity Up: CCI > 0.

    • Velocity Down: CCI < 0.

  2. Pulse Entry (Trigger): Uses a Short-Period CCI (14) to time the entry.

    • Buy: Short CCI snaps back above 100 (Re-entry into strength).

    • Sell: Short CCI snaps back below -100 (Re-entry into weakness).

  3. Pressure Valve: Trades are only taken if price is outside the Keltner Channels, confirming a true breakout state.

Key Features

  • Mecha Armor Trailing: An elite exit logic that maintains a "Deca-Buffer" (10x Safety Margin). It ensures your trailing stops are never rejected by broker limits, even in high-spread environments.

  • Kinetic Trend Following: Captures the acceleration phase of a trend, avoiding choppy, slow markets.

  • Institutional Money Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on Account Free Margin and Risk Percentage.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is a calculated singular position.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === MECHA CORE SETTINGS ===

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).

  • === KINETIC BRAIN ===

    • InpKeltnerPeriod : Channel sensitivity.

    • InpCciLongPeriod : Main trend filter (Default 50).

    • InpCciShortPeriod : Entry trigger (Default 14).

  • === MECHA ARMOR (PROTECTION) ===

    • InpSlAtrMult : Stop Loss distance (Default 2.5x ATR).

    • InpTpAtrMult : Take Profit distance (Default 5.0x ATR).

    • InpSafetyPadding : Extra buffer points for the Armor.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


