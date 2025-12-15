Cyberdyne System

Cyberdyne System - Institutional-Grade Autonomous AI Trading Intelligence

The evolution of algorithmic trading has followed distinct phases: from rigid rule-based systems dominant in early retail EAs, to the integration of adaptive machine learning first explored by institutional quantitative desks over a decade ago. Cyberdyne System Version  represents the practical maturation of this vision—an autonomous trading intelligence built from the ground up, refined through years of research into how professional trading desks structure decision validation, operational reliability, and continuous learning systems in live production environments.

This is not a conventional Expert Advisor with AI features added on. It is a fully autonomous intelligence ecosystem designed for professional traders who understand the critical difference between decorated automation and genuine institutional-grade autonomy. Version  embodies the culmination of this development approach, delivering sophisticated multi-model analysis, independent validation architecture, advanced position management, and continuous neural learning perfected through extensive real-world deployment.

Key Distinguishing Features of Cyberdyne System:

  • Advanced Multi-Model Ecosystem with Over 60 Integrated Free Models: Direct API integration with elite providers including Groq (Llama-3.3-70b), DeepSeek, OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Meta Llama, Mistral, and X.AI Grok. Primary-secondary API failover architecture ensures uninterrupted operation—a reliability standard born from production experience where service continuity directly impacts performance. Each model contributes specialized analytical capabilities through intelligent selective activation.
  • Dual-Role Analyst-Risk Manager Architecture: Two independent AI entities operate in tandem, mirroring institutional practices where opportunity identification and risk validation remain separate functions. The Analyst identifies trading signals, while the Risk Manager provides independent risk-focused validation. Configurable to require consensus for maximum safety or allow independent operation based on chosen strategy. This separation prevents single-perspective bias and ensures balanced decision-making.
  • Chrono-Phi Position Management: Proprietary position management system developed through in-depth market microstructure analysis and advanced scaling mathematics. Handles market noise through sophisticated mathematical principles, creating intelligent adjustments and maintaining absolute currency profit targets while compensating for swap and commission dynamics. This methodology derives directly from institutional position scaling practices rather than retail conventions.
  • Zero-Downtime Operation: Automatic primary-secondary API failover guarantees complete operational continuity. The primary API handles core analysis, while the secondary activates seamlessly during any interruption—meeting mission-critical infrastructure standards of institutional systems.
  • Continuous Neural Evolution: Learning system that trains neural weights based on trade outcomes, Analyst-Risk Manager decision patterns, and market conditions. Each validated decision strengthens corresponding neural pathways, progressively optimizing future choices. This represents practical machine learning focused on incremental operational advantage accumulation.
  • Nova Cyberdyne Professional Interface: Modern on-chart panel with expandable analysis window, smooth scrolling display, direct trading buttons (BUY/SELL NOW), position adjustment, and immediate closure. Includes Reviewer mode for in-depth opportunity analysis, Helper mode for open position management, Personal mode for general market reviews, and Projection mode for multi-asset weekly outlooks.
  • Granular Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Precise control over analyzed timeframes, from weekly down to 1-minute. Default configuration optimized with daily for primary trend, H1 for momentum evaluation, and M15 for entry precision—a framework reflecting institutional multi-horizon analysis.
  • API Cost Optimization (ACR): Intelligent reduction of API costs by 60-80% through batching, caching, and strategic call management while maintaining full analytical capabilities across all enabled models.
  • Confidence Level Calibration: Adjustable from 0 to 5, with recommended level 3-4 for optimal balance based on extensive empirical testing. Higher confidence produces fewer but higher-quality trades, adapting to individual risk tolerance.
  • Advanced Position Management (APM): Configurable profiles (Relaxed, Balanced, Strict) with independent API selection and customizable TP/SL modification approaches. Functions seamlessly with or without AI suggestions.
  • Optional Account History Integration: Provides AI with complete trading history context for personalized pattern recognition and strategy optimization.
  • Net Currency Exposure Control: Sophisticated monitoring prevents excessive concentration in any single currency, maintaining portfolio balance according to institutional principles.
  • Comprehensive Prop Firm Compliance Suite: Full risk controls including daily drawdown limits, static constraints, balance-based stops, and end-of-day calculations for complete compliance.
  • Automatic GMT Detection: Precise global timezone adaptation without manual configuration.
  • Dedicated Professional Support: Direct assistance available when needed, reflecting commitment to long-term partnership.

Specialized Agent Swarm Architecture – Unlocking Institutional-Level Depth

Cyberdyne System goes beyond traditional single-model AI by orchestrating a sophisticated swarm of specialized agents, each purpose-built for distinct analytical and operational tasks. This layered intelligence architecture enables unprecedented depth in market reasoning, multimodal processing, and risk-aware decision making—delivering the same multi-specialist coordination found in elite institutional quantitative teams.

The system dynamically routes queries and tasks to the optimal agent(s), combining their outputs for superior synthesis and accuracy:

  • Advanced Reasoning Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Qwen 3 32B): Handle complex probabilistic forecasting, multi-scenario analysis, and deep logical chains—critical for anticipating regime shifts and constructing robust trading hypotheses.
  • Function Calling / Tool Use Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Llama 4 Scout, Qwen 3 32B, Kimi K2): Enable dynamic real-time data retrieval, web grounding, economic calendar integration, and external tool orchestration—ensuring decisions are always informed by the latest market intelligence.
  • Core Text-to-Text Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Kimi K2, Llama 4 Scout, Llama 3.3 70B): Form the backbone for primary market analysis, signal generation, and contextual response formulation.
  • Vision Agents (Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick): Enable direct interpretation of chart screenshots, pattern recognition, and visual market structure analysis when images are supplied—bridging price action with AI perception.
  • Multilingual Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Kimi K2, Llama 4 Scout, Llama 3.3 70B, Whisper Large v3): Ensure flawless processing of global news, economic releases, and sentiment across languages—vital for comprehensive worldwide market coverage.
  • Safety & Content Moderation Agents (Safety GPT OSS 20B, Llama Guard): Enforce strict compliance filtering and risk-aware boundaries across all AI interactions, maintaining professional integrity and preventing inappropriate or biased outputs.

This agent swarm approach transforms Cyberdyne into a true multi-specialist intelligence team, where each component excels in its domain while collaborating seamlessly. The result is institutional-grade analytical depth, multimodal capability, and operational robustness that single-model systems cannot match—delivering clearer signals, better risk assessment, and higher-confidence decisions in real market conditions.

Comprehensive Configuration Guide: Customizing Cyberdyne for Optimal Performance

Cyberdyne System offers an extensive array of configurable parameters, organized into logical input groups that allow professional traders to tailor the system precisely to their risk tolerance, market focus, and operational requirements. These settings draw from institutional best practices, providing granular control over entry methods, risk management, AI behavior, and specialized features. Below is a detailed explanation of each major group and key parameters, highlighting their strategic value and how they contribute to the system's edge.

  • Strategy and TP/SL Settings: This core group defines the foundational trading logic and profit/loss parameters. Select from Entry Methods like AI_ENTRY (leveraging multi-model intelligence for adaptive signals), RSI_ENTRY (classic overbought/oversold detection), or BREAKOUT_ENTRY (capturing momentum shifts). Enable AI Position Adjustment for dynamic SL/TP optimization using institutional-grade models, with options for Adjustment Type (TP only, SL only, or both) and Management Style (Relaxed for flexible adaptation, Balanced for equilibrium, Strict for conservative protection). Parameters like Profit Target Pips and Loss Limit Pips set base levels, while Use AI for Profit Targets/Loss Limits allows neural evolution to refine them dynamically. Recovery Strategy options (Golden Ratio, OHLC) provide sophisticated loss mitigation, enhanced by Trailing Activation/Gap Pips for profit locking. These settings empower traders to balance aggression with protection, adapting to various market regimes while leveraging AI for superior edge refinement.
  • Drawdown Management: Essential for capital preservation, this group implements institutional risk controls. Enable Drawdown Control to set Max Drawdown % or absolute Value, triggering suspension or closure when breached. Static DD for Funded Accounts and EOD Balance Drawdown add layers of compliance for prop trading environments. Suspend Trading on DD allows automatic pausing during adverse periods, preventing cascade losses. These features reflect professional risk frameworks, ensuring longevity by capping downside while allowing upside capture.
  • Gain Staging: For performance optimization, Enable Profit Target Staging sets Daily Profit Target % to automatically pause trading after goals are met, locking in gains and preventing overtrading. This disciplined approach mirrors institutional performance bucketing, promoting consistent compounding over erratic growth.
  • Minimum Volatility: Required Min Volatility filters out low-movement periods, ensuring trades only in conditions where edges are strongest—ideal for avoiding whipsaws in ranging markets.
  • Recovery Coefficient: Min Recovery Gap controls spacing for recovery positions, fine-tuning martingale-like elements with mathematical precision for controlled drawdown recovery.
  • Lot Management: Standard Lot Size sets base position sizing, while Enable Capital Risk Management with Trade Risk % implements dynamic sizing based on account equity. Max Open Positions Per Asset prevents overexposure, enforcing disciplined portfolio construction.
  • Exposure Control: Enable Exposure Limits with Max Currency Exposures maintains currency balance, avoiding correlated risks—a key institutional practice for diversified stability.
  • AI Configuration: The heart of autonomy, this group controls intelligence integration. Select AI Model (e.g., llama-3.3-70b-versatile) and Enable Web Search for real-time grounding. AI Confidence Threshold filters signals for quality, while Include Account History enables personalized neural learning. Optimize API Usage reduces costs without compromising analysis depth. These parameters allow customization of AI depth, from lightweight to full institutional multi-model consensus.
  • Nova Features: Enable Nova Panel activates the professional interface for interactive control. Auto Market Review and Prediction on specified intervals provide ongoing intelligence briefs, enhancing decision-making with AI-generated insights.
  • Alerts: Enable Platform/Telegram Alerts for real-time notifications, with configurable retries for reliable delivery—ensuring traders stay informed without constant monitoring.
  • Volatility Tracking: Enable Volatility Tracking monitors high-impact events via Forex Factory integration, automatically adjusting behavior during volatile periods for risk mitigation.

These configurations make Cyberdyne exceptionally adaptable, allowing traders to deploy conservative setups for funded accounts or aggressive strategies for growth-oriented portfolios. Default values are empirically optimized, but customization unlocks the system's full potential through iterative refinement based on performance feedback.

Operational Philosophy

Cyberdyne System embodies a precise philosophy on autonomous trading: genuine intelligence requires independent validation, operational reliability demands redundancy, and sustained performance depends on continuous learning from real experience. This philosophy stems from observing institutional trading operations rather than retail EA conventions.

The Analyst-Risk Manager architecture ensures independently validated decisions, API failover maintains operational continuity, and neural evolution enables constant refinement. This transparent approach distinguishes systems designed for professional deployment from those optimized for marketing.

Critical Information: Designed for Future Performance – Backtesting Limitations

Cyberdyne System represents an advanced approach that extends far beyond conventional EA capabilities. While backtesting can provide insight into basic strategic logic, it is fundamentally limited and cannot accurately represent real performance. Approximately 70% of the system's capabilities—real-time model selection, dual-role validation, continuous neural evolution, Chrono-Phi management, and the interactive Nova interface—emerge only during live trading and cannot be reproduced in historical testing.

The limited backtest possible represents only about 30% of the EA's functionality. Since AI integration and real-time web grounding cannot be utilized during backtesting, historical results do not reflect actual operational behavior or outcomes. The system is expressly designed for professional traders seeking institutional-grade autonomous intelligence without historical overfitting. Real-world performance emerges from continuous adaptation and learning in live market conditions, not from curve-fitting past data.

We maintain a firm position against backtest manipulation: while flawless historical results could be produced, such representation would be disingenuous to the system's adaptive nature. This transparent approach serves sophisticated practitioners who understand that lasting edge comes from systems that adapt to changing conditions rather than those optimized for historical perfection.

Who Cyberdyne System Serves

For traders who understand that true autonomy requires more than rule execution with an AI label. It demands:

  • Institutional architecture over marketing claims
  • Independent validation over single-model decisions
  • Operational reliability over feature lists
  • Continuous learning over static optimization
  • Professional implementation over consumer simplicity
  • Future performance over backtest perfection

By combining institutional-grade dual-role analysis with zero-downtime operation, continuous neural evolution, and sophisticated position management, Cyberdyne delivers consistent autonomous performance across varying market conditions.

The Nova infrastructure contains capabilities that extend beyond traditional EAs. Advanced users are discovering multi-instance coordination features where multiple copies of Cyberdyne share collective intelligence, creating synergies unavailable in single-instance operation.

Cyberdyne System transforms autonomous trading from rule-based automation into genuine intelligence that learns, adapts, and evolves with market conditions—built on years of research into institutional practices and refined through extensive production deployment.

API Usage and Cost Disclaimer

The use of external AI APIs in Cyberdyne System involves costs that vary depending on the selected provider, model, and frequency of calls. While many integrated models (particularly through free-tier providers like Groq and DeepSeek) minimize expenses, premium models may incur token-based charges. Cyberdyne System actively works to contain these costs through intelligent optimizations—including API Cost Reduction (ACR) mechanisms that reduce consumption by 60-80% via batching, caching, and selective activation—without compromising analytical depth or trading performance. The system prioritizes efficiency by limiting unnecessary API interactions and focusing resources only where they deliver maximum value, ensuring sustainable long-term operation for professional traders.

Risk Disclosure

While Cyberdyne employs institutional-grade AI analysis and sophisticated risk validation for long-term performance, forex trading involves substantial risk. The Analyst-Risk Manager system and Chrono-Phi management are designed to handle risk intelligently but cannot eliminate it entirely. No autonomous system, regardless of architectural sophistication, can guarantee profits or prevent losses. Trade responsibly within your risk tolerance and never invest more than you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and all trading involves risk of loss.


Comentários 2
田附真悟
157
田附真悟 2025.12.19 15:32 
 

I’m currently running Cyberdyne on a demo account (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD). The concept is excellent: technical logic + AI context, with multiple safety layers (max positions, margin/drawdown limits, regime/correlation filters, adaptive SL/TP management). In my testing, I’ve seen the EA actively manage levels during trades (SL moves appropriately during volatility and position management feels disciplined). Results are still early and roughly break-even so far, but I can clearly see the potential. The developer support has been outstanding—fast, detailed, and transparent. I will keep testing through the neural network training phase (20+ trades per symbol) and update my review later.

kazuto19851126
135
kazuto19851126 2025.12.20 10:47 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Giordan Cogotti
2540
Resposta do desenvolvedor Giordan Cogotti 2025.12.20 10:54
Thank you so much for your fantastic review and for your trust in Cyberdyne System. I'm truly glad you're impressed with the AI integration and find the setup practical. I really appreciate your kind words about my support. I'm always here if you need anything. Wishing you continued success.
田附真悟
157
田附真悟 2025.12.19 15:32 
 

I’m currently running Cyberdyne on a demo account (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD). The concept is excellent: technical logic + AI context, with multiple safety layers (max positions, margin/drawdown limits, regime/correlation filters, adaptive SL/TP management). In my testing, I’ve seen the EA actively manage levels during trades (SL moves appropriately during volatility and position management feels disciplined). Results are still early and roughly break-even so far, but I can clearly see the potential. The developer support has been outstanding—fast, detailed, and transparent. I will keep testing through the neural network training phase (20+ trades per symbol) and update my review later.

Giordan Cogotti
2540
Resposta do desenvolvedor Giordan Cogotti 2025.12.19 15:44
Thank you for your positive and detailed review. I am glad to see you recognize the potential of Cyberdyne's logic and management during your testing phase. I also appreciate your feedback on my support. I look forward to your updated impressions as the neural network completes its training.
