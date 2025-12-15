Cyberdyne System

5

The  Christmas Offer: ~~First 5 Copies @ $199~~ [SOLD OUT] Next 5 Copies @ $349 (Still 65% OFF from the final price of $999) Status: Only 5 copies left at this tier! 0/5

REAL TIME PERFOMANCE:  CYBERDYNE SYSTEM V11 5K

Cyberdyne System - Institutional-Grade Autonomous AI Trading Intelligence

The evolution of algorithmic trading has followed distinct phases: from rigid rule-based systems dominant in early retail EAs, to the integration of adaptive machine learning first explored by institutional quantitative desks over a decade ago. Cyberdyne System Version  represents the practical maturation of this vision—an autonomous trading intelligence built from the ground up, refined through years of research into how professional trading desks structure decision validation, operational reliability, and continuous learning systems in live production environments.

This is not a conventional Expert Advisor with AI features added on. It is a fully autonomous intelligence ecosystem designed for professional traders who understand the critical difference between decorated automation and genuine institutional-grade autonomy. Version  embodies the culmination of this development approach, delivering sophisticated multi-model analysis, independent validation architecture, advanced position management, and continuous neural learning perfected through extensive real-world deployment.

Key Distinguishing Features of Cyberdyne System:

  • Advanced Multi-Model Ecosystem with Over 60 Integrated Free Models: Direct API integration with elite providers including Groq (Llama-3.3-70b), DeepSeek, OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Meta Llama, Mistral, and X.AI Grok. Primary-secondary API failover architecture ensures uninterrupted operation—a reliability standard born from production experience where service continuity directly impacts performance. Each model contributes specialized analytical capabilities through intelligent selective activation.
  • Dual-Role Analyst-Risk Manager Architecture: Two independent AI entities operate in tandem, mirroring institutional practices where opportunity identification and risk validation remain separate functions. The Analyst identifies trading signals, while the Risk Manager provides independent risk-focused validation. Configurable to require consensus for maximum safety or allow independent operation based on chosen strategy. This separation prevents single-perspective bias and ensures balanced decision-making.
  • Chrono-Phi Position Management: Proprietary position management system developed through in-depth market microstructure analysis and advanced scaling mathematics. Handles market noise through sophisticated mathematical principles, creating intelligent adjustments and maintaining absolute currency profit targets while compensating for swap and commission dynamics. This methodology derives directly from institutional position scaling practices rather than retail conventions.
  • Zero-Downtime Operation: Automatic primary-secondary API failover guarantees complete operational continuity. The primary API handles core analysis, while the secondary activates seamlessly during any interruption—meeting mission-critical infrastructure standards of institutional systems.
  • Continuous Neural Evolution: Learning system that trains neural weights based on trade outcomes, Analyst-Risk Manager decision patterns, and market conditions. Each validated decision strengthens corresponding neural pathways, progressively optimizing future choices. This represents practical machine learning focused on incremental operational advantage accumulation.
  • Nova Cyberdyne Professional Interface: Modern on-chart panel with expandable analysis window, smooth scrolling display, direct trading buttons (BUY/SELL NOW), position adjustment, and immediate closure. Includes Reviewer mode for in-depth opportunity analysis, Helper mode for open position management, Personal mode for general market reviews, and Projection mode for multi-asset weekly outlooks.
  • Granular Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Precise control over analyzed timeframes, from weekly down to 1-minute. Default configuration optimized with daily for primary trend, H1 for momentum evaluation, and M15 for entry precision—a framework reflecting institutional multi-horizon analysis.
  • API Cost Optimization (ACR): Intelligent reduction of API costs by 60-80% through batching, caching, and strategic call management while maintaining full analytical capabilities across all enabled models.
  • Confidence Level Calibration: Adjustable from 0 to 5, with recommended level 3-4 for optimal balance based on extensive empirical testing. Higher confidence produces fewer but higher-quality trades, adapting to individual risk tolerance.
  • Advanced Position Management (APM): Configurable profiles (Relaxed, Balanced, Strict) with independent API selection and customizable TP/SL modification approaches. Functions seamlessly with or without AI suggestions.
  • Optional Account History Integration: Provides AI with complete trading history context for personalized pattern recognition and strategy optimization.
  • Net Currency Exposure Control: Sophisticated monitoring prevents excessive concentration in any single currency, maintaining portfolio balance according to institutional principles.
  • Comprehensive Prop Firm Compliance Suite: Full risk controls including daily drawdown limits, static constraints, balance-based stops, and end-of-day calculations for complete compliance.
  • Automatic GMT Detection: Precise global timezone adaptation without manual configuration.
  • Dedicated Professional Support: Direct assistance available when needed, reflecting commitment to long-term partnership.

Specialized Agent Swarm Architecture – Unlocking Institutional-Level Depth

Cyberdyne System goes beyond traditional single-model AI by orchestrating a sophisticated swarm of specialized agents, each purpose-built for distinct analytical and operational tasks. This layered intelligence architecture enables unprecedented depth in market reasoning, multimodal processing, and risk-aware decision making—delivering the same multi-specialist coordination found in elite institutional quantitative teams.

The system dynamically routes queries and tasks to the optimal agent(s), combining their outputs for superior synthesis and accuracy:

  • Advanced Reasoning Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Qwen 3 32B): Handle complex probabilistic forecasting, multi-scenario analysis, and deep logical chains—critical for anticipating regime shifts and constructing robust trading hypotheses.
  • Function Calling / Tool Use Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Llama 4 Scout, Qwen 3 32B, Kimi K2): Enable dynamic real-time data retrieval, web grounding, economic calendar integration, and external tool orchestration—ensuring decisions are always informed by the latest market intelligence.
  • Core Text-to-Text Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Kimi K2, Llama 4 Scout, Llama 3.3 70B): Form the backbone for primary market analysis, signal generation, and contextual response formulation.
  • Vision Agents (Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick): Enable direct interpretation of chart screenshots, pattern recognition, and visual market structure analysis when images are supplied—bridging price action with AI perception.
  • Multilingual Agents (GPT OSS 120B, GPT OSS 20B, Kimi K2, Llama 4 Scout, Llama 3.3 70B, Whisper Large v3): Ensure flawless processing of global news, economic releases, and sentiment across languages—vital for comprehensive worldwide market coverage.
  • Safety & Content Moderation Agents (Safety GPT OSS 20B, Llama Guard): Enforce strict compliance filtering and risk-aware boundaries across all AI interactions, maintaining professional integrity and preventing inappropriate or biased outputs.

This agent swarm approach transforms Cyberdyne into a true multi-specialist intelligence team, where each component excels in its domain while collaborating seamlessly. The result is institutional-grade analytical depth, multimodal capability, and operational robustness that single-model systems cannot match—delivering clearer signals, better risk assessment, and higher-confidence decisions in real market conditions.

Comprehensive Configuration Guide: Customizing Cyberdyne for Optimal Performance

Cyberdyne System offers an extensive array of configurable parameters, organized into logical input groups that allow professional traders to tailor the system precisely to their risk tolerance, market focus, and operational requirements. These settings draw from institutional best practices, providing granular control over entry methods, risk management, AI behavior, and specialized features. Below is a detailed explanation of each major group and key parameters, highlighting their strategic value and how they contribute to the system's edge.

  • Strategy and TP/SL Settings: This core group defines the foundational trading logic and profit/loss parameters. Select from Entry Methods like AI_ENTRY (leveraging multi-model intelligence for adaptive signals), RSI_ENTRY (classic overbought/oversold detection), or BREAKOUT_ENTRY (capturing momentum shifts). Enable AI Position Adjustment for dynamic SL/TP optimization using institutional-grade models, with options for Adjustment Type (TP only, SL only, or both) and Management Style (Relaxed for flexible adaptation, Balanced for equilibrium, Strict for conservative protection). Parameters like Profit Target Pips and Loss Limit Pips set base levels, while Use AI for Profit Targets/Loss Limits allows neural evolution to refine them dynamically. Recovery Strategy options (Golden Ratio, OHLC) provide sophisticated loss mitigation, enhanced by Trailing Activation/Gap Pips for profit locking. These settings empower traders to balance aggression with protection, adapting to various market regimes while leveraging AI for superior edge refinement.
  • Drawdown Management: Essential for capital preservation, this group implements institutional risk controls. Enable Drawdown Control to set Max Drawdown % or absolute Value, triggering suspension or closure when breached. Static DD for Funded Accounts and EOD Balance Drawdown add layers of compliance for prop trading environments. Suspend Trading on DD allows automatic pausing during adverse periods, preventing cascade losses. These features reflect professional risk frameworks, ensuring longevity by capping downside while allowing upside capture.
  • Gain Staging: For performance optimization, Enable Profit Target Staging sets Daily Profit Target % to automatically pause trading after goals are met, locking in gains and preventing overtrading. This disciplined approach mirrors institutional performance bucketing, promoting consistent compounding over erratic growth.
  • Minimum Volatility: Required Min Volatility filters out low-movement periods, ensuring trades only in conditions where edges are strongest—ideal for avoiding whipsaws in ranging markets.
  • Recovery Coefficient: Min Recovery Gap controls spacing for recovery positions, fine-tuning martingale-like elements with mathematical precision for controlled drawdown recovery.
  • Lot Management: Standard Lot Size sets base position sizing, while Enable Capital Risk Management with Trade Risk % implements dynamic sizing based on account equity. Max Open Positions Per Asset prevents overexposure, enforcing disciplined portfolio construction.
  • Exposure Control: Enable Exposure Limits with Max Currency Exposures maintains currency balance, avoiding correlated risks—a key institutional practice for diversified stability.
  • AI Configuration: The heart of autonomy, this group controls intelligence integration. Select AI Model (e.g., llama-3.3-70b-versatile) and Enable Web Search for real-time grounding. AI Confidence Threshold filters signals for quality, while Include Account History enables personalized neural learning. Optimize API Usage reduces costs without compromising analysis depth. These parameters allow customization of AI depth, from lightweight to full institutional multi-model consensus.
  • Nova Features: Enable Nova Panel activates the professional interface for interactive control. Auto Market Review and Prediction on specified intervals provide ongoing intelligence briefs, enhancing decision-making with AI-generated insights.
  • Alerts: Enable Platform/Telegram Alerts for real-time notifications, with configurable retries for reliable delivery—ensuring traders stay informed without constant monitoring.
  • Volatility Tracking: Enable Volatility Tracking monitors high-impact events via Forex Factory integration, automatically adjusting behavior during volatile periods for risk mitigation.

These configurations make Cyberdyne exceptionally adaptable, allowing traders to deploy conservative setups for funded accounts or aggressive strategies for growth-oriented portfolios. Default values are empirically optimized, but customization unlocks the system's full potential through iterative refinement based on performance feedback.

Operational Philosophy

Cyberdyne System embodies a precise philosophy on autonomous trading: genuine intelligence requires independent validation, operational reliability demands redundancy, and sustained performance depends on continuous learning from real experience. This philosophy stems from observing institutional trading operations rather than retail EA conventions.

The Analyst-Risk Manager architecture ensures independently validated decisions, API failover maintains operational continuity, and neural evolution enables constant refinement. This transparent approach distinguishes systems designed for professional deployment from those optimized for marketing.

Critical Information: Designed for Future Performance – Backtesting Limitations

Cyberdyne System represents an advanced approach that extends far beyond conventional EA capabilities. While backtesting can provide insight into basic strategic logic, it is fundamentally limited and cannot accurately represent real performance. Approximately 70% of the system's capabilities—real-time model selection, dual-role validation, continuous neural evolution, Chrono-Phi management, and the interactive Nova interface—emerge only during live trading and cannot be reproduced in historical testing.

The limited backtest possible represents only about 30% of the EA's functionality. Since AI integration and real-time web grounding cannot be utilized during backtesting, historical results do not reflect actual operational behavior or outcomes. The system is expressly designed for professional traders seeking institutional-grade autonomous intelligence without historical overfitting. Real-world performance emerges from continuous adaptation and learning in live market conditions, not from curve-fitting past data.

We maintain a firm position against backtest manipulation: while flawless historical results could be produced, such representation would be disingenuous to the system's adaptive nature. This transparent approach serves sophisticated practitioners who understand that lasting edge comes from systems that adapt to changing conditions rather than those optimized for historical perfection.

Who Cyberdyne System Serves

For traders who understand that true autonomy requires more than rule execution with an AI label. It demands:

  • Institutional architecture over marketing claims
  • Independent validation over single-model decisions
  • Operational reliability over feature lists
  • Continuous learning over static optimization
  • Professional implementation over consumer simplicity
  • Future performance over backtest perfection

By combining institutional-grade dual-role analysis with zero-downtime operation, continuous neural evolution, and sophisticated position management, Cyberdyne delivers consistent autonomous performance across varying market conditions.

The Nova infrastructure contains capabilities that extend beyond traditional EAs. Advanced users are discovering multi-instance coordination features where multiple copies of Cyberdyne share collective intelligence, creating synergies unavailable in single-instance operation.

Cyberdyne System transforms autonomous trading from rule-based automation into genuine intelligence that learns, adapts, and evolves with market conditions—built on years of research into institutional practices and refined through extensive production deployment.

API Usage and Cost Disclaimer

The use of external AI APIs in Cyberdyne System involves costs that vary depending on the selected provider, model, and frequency of calls. While many integrated models (particularly through free-tier providers like Groq and DeepSeek) minimize expenses, premium models may incur token-based charges. Cyberdyne System actively works to contain these costs through intelligent optimizations—including API Cost Reduction (ACR) mechanisms that reduce consumption by 60-80% via batching, caching, and selective activation—without compromising analytical depth or trading performance. The system prioritizes efficiency by limiting unnecessary API interactions and focusing resources only where they deliver maximum value, ensuring sustainable long-term operation for professional traders.

Risk Disclosure

While Cyberdyne employs institutional-grade AI analysis and sophisticated risk validation for long-term performance, forex trading involves substantial risk. The Analyst-Risk Manager system and Chrono-Phi management are designed to handle risk intelligently but cannot eliminate it entirely. No autonomous system, regardless of architectural sophistication, can guarantee profits or prevent losses. Trade responsibly within your risk tolerance and never invest more than you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and all trading involves risk of loss.


리뷰 2
kazuto19851126
178
kazuto19851126 2025.12.20 10:47 
 

I recently purchased Cyberdyne System at the early-bird price of $199, and I am already impressed. This is not just a typical EA; the integration with advanced AI models like DeepSeek and Groq makes it feel like a truly next-generation tool.The developer is incredibly kind, professional, and responsive. He provided me with a pre-configured preset and clear guidance on how to keep the running costs at zero by using free API tiers. This level of support is rare and gives me great confidence in the project.If you are looking for a sophisticated, AI-driven trading system with a developer who actually cares about his users, I highly recommend getting this while it's still affordable!

田附真悟
160
田附真悟 2025.12.19 15:32 
 

I’m currently running Cyberdyne on a demo account (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD). The concept is excellent: technical logic + AI context, with multiple safety layers (max positions, margin/drawdown limits, regime/correlation filters, adaptive SL/TP management). In my testing, I’ve seen the EA actively manage levels during trades (SL moves appropriately during volatility and position management feels disciplined). Results are still early and roughly break-even so far, but I can clearly see the potential. The developer support has been outstanding—fast, detailed, and transparent. I will keep testing through the neural network training phase (20+ trades per symbol) and update my review later.

추천 제품
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
XAUUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8K6N053WK328Se3WhqW4LIa-9wQe36l/view?usp=sharing BTCUSD Setfile :  https://drive.google.com/file/d/18PUXGwoTms0sB7EoT9TSi2N3JwxsKlaO/view?usp=sharing Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — Hyper-Scalper with Precision & Protection Unlock the power of   high-frequency precision trading   with the evolved Orbit Rage Final Pro 6.0 — a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for consistent returns in the Forex market. Built for traders who demand  
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Hybrid Coco EA
Suharmoko
Experts
Price at $499 7 Copy left Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
Experts
Holiday Special (Ends Jan 15th): Get fully automated for 2026. Lifetime License reduced to $299 (Save $200) and 3-Month Access for $99 . Start the New Year with a professional edge. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Martingale grids or lagging indicators, RVFL uses a proprietary “Vector Analysis” approach.
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (4)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Indicement에 오신 것을 환영합니다! PROP FIRM 준비 완료! ->   여기에서 세트 파일을 다운로드하세요 프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로는 몇 개밖에 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 최고의 콤보 딜     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT는     제가 15년 동안 축적한 경험을 바탕으로 지수 시장에 전문적 거래 알고리즘을 개발했습니다. EA는 매우 잘 고안된 알고리즘을 사용하여 최상의 진입 가격을 찾고, 거래 위험을 분산하기 위해 내부적으로 여러 가지 전략을 실행합니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익실현이 있지만, 거래의 위험을 최소화하고 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 추적 손절매와 추적 이익실
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Imperium MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리에 기반합니다. EA는 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 — 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 의미는 아닙니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 개별적으로 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실제 계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다 — 각 쌍을 별도로 실행하세요. 다중 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때문에 최적화는 최소 연 1회 반복하는 것이 좋습니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로
GoldenFingerMTG by MidasAlgo
Lim Khai Yee
Experts
GoldenFinger MTG  by MidasAlgo ‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍ Download the demo of GoldenFinger MTG EA today, then grab this new release special offer before it expires after 10 purchases to RENT it for just 1 month at only $30/month(N.P.$88.88) – the LOWEST price you can get from MidasAlgo products! This exclusive deal allows investors to test its robust performance on both DEMO and LIVE accounts before making any further purchase!  REALIST
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven은 2025년 12월 8일까지 프로모션 출시가 적용됩니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 모든 자산에 적용 가능하며, 범용적입니다. Multi-Asset Scalper EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 개발된 전문 자동 거래 시스템으로, 여러 자산에 대한 동시 스캘핑 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 버전 8.2는 트리플 컨펌 및 통합 위험 관리 기능을 갖춘 멀티 타임프레임 기술을 통합했습니다. 기술 아키텍처 1. 지능형 신호 시스템 멀티 타임프레임 계산: 트리플 분석(컨펌, 패스트 컨펌, 슬로우 컨펌) 투표 시스템: 가중치 조정이 가능한 3가지 주요 지표(EMA, MACD, RSI) 위험 모드: 민감도에 영향을 미치는 5단계(초공격적 → 초보수적) 2. 고급 위험 관리 하이브리드 랏 계산: 고정 또는 위험 기반(USD) 무한 손익분기점: 핍이 아닌 달러로 계산되는 점진적 시스템. 목표 이익
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
Milind Jayesh Sidpara
Experts
Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
Experts
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (9)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.95 (38)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ 라이브 시그널 ]  ,  [ 내 채널 ]   ,  [ 세트 파일 ]  ,   [ 블로그 ]   , [ AI 사용 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 권장 계좌: 고레버리지 스탠다드, ECN, Raw; 센트 계좌; 프랍펌(FTMO 등) 이 EA의 개발자는 다른 로봇들의 품질을 통해 이미 그의 전문성을 입증했습니다. Volume Hedger EA와 함께 커스텀 인디케이터를 사용하여 진입 전략을 정의할 수 있기 때문에, 더 이상 추가 EA를 구매할 필요가 없습니다! 이 EA는 마틴게일 전략에 헤징과 스마트 리스크 관리를 결합한 고급 트레이딩 알고리즘으로, 변동성이 큰 시장에 최적화되어 있습니다. 추세 방향을 예측하려 하지 않고, 거래량을 분석하여 지능적인 전략으로 진입합니다. 적절한 세트 파일을 사용하면 Forex, Gold, 주식, Crypto와 같은 상품에서 효과적인 성과를 낼 수 있습니다. 급격한 변동이나 안정적인 추세가 있는 종목에서 더욱 뛰어난
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.9 (40)
Experts
이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
AlphaTradeBot Breakout EA
Giordan Cogotti
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaTradeBot Breakout EA II - Mastering Breakout Trading on XAUUSD 5M Chart    Best Set :   LINK Description: Unleash the power of precision with the AlphaTradeBot Breakout EA II, an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to elevate your Forex trading experience. Developed by seasoned programmers, this EA is your gateway to mastering breakout strategies, especially tailored for the XAUUSD 5-minute chart. Breakout Strategy Mastery: Sophisticated Breakout Analysis: The AlphaTradeBot Breakou
Gold Prophet X
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
IMPORTANT: THE STRATEGY IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USED. DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ALL THESE STRATEGIES IN VOICE CURRENTLY IS NOT FEASIBLE TO MAKE THEM WORK ON MT4/MT5 WITHOUT AN EXTERNAL CONNECTION TO AN EXTERNAL DATA SOURCE WITH IMPORTANT CALCULATION CAPACITY, THIS THING IS UNDERSTANDABLE EVEN BY A CHILD Use the preset in the comments for XAUUSD You can adapt the settings for any underlying you want, other sets will also be published later Prepare for a New Era of
Nexus Triangulum
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
Nexus Triangulum Operational Configuration Attach to any EUR/USD chart (any timeframe; M1/M5 recommended) Monitors three currency pairs simultaneously: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Minimum account balance: $500 Account type recommendation: ECN/Raw Spread accounts for optimal execution Performance Validation All backtesting used these core parameters for consistent results: Lot Size per 1000: 0.5 Profit multiplier: 1.5 Arbitrage Methodology The EA executes pure triangular arbitrage using: Synthe
필터:
kazuto19851126
178
kazuto19851126 2025.12.20 10:47 
 

I recently purchased Cyberdyne System at the early-bird price of $199, and I am already impressed. This is not just a typical EA; the integration with advanced AI models like DeepSeek and Groq makes it feel like a truly next-generation tool.The developer is incredibly kind, professional, and responsive. He provided me with a pre-configured preset and clear guidance on how to keep the running costs at zero by using free API tiers. This level of support is rare and gives me great confidence in the project.If you are looking for a sophisticated, AI-driven trading system with a developer who actually cares about his users, I highly recommend getting this while it's still affordable!

Giordan Cogotti
2543
개발자의 답변 Giordan Cogotti 2025.12.20 10:54
Thank you so much for your fantastic review and for your trust in Cyberdyne System. I'm truly glad you're impressed with the AI integration and find the setup practical. I really appreciate your kind words about my support. I'm always here if you need anything. Wishing you continued success.
田附真悟
160
田附真悟 2025.12.19 15:32 
 

I’m currently running Cyberdyne on a demo account (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD). The concept is excellent: technical logic + AI context, with multiple safety layers (max positions, margin/drawdown limits, regime/correlation filters, adaptive SL/TP management). In my testing, I’ve seen the EA actively manage levels during trades (SL moves appropriately during volatility and position management feels disciplined). Results are still early and roughly break-even so far, but I can clearly see the potential. The developer support has been outstanding—fast, detailed, and transparent. I will keep testing through the neural network training phase (20+ trades per symbol) and update my review later.

Giordan Cogotti
2543
개발자의 답변 Giordan Cogotti 2025.12.19 15:44
Thank you for your positive and detailed review. I am glad to see you recognize the potential of Cyberdyne's logic and management during your testing phase. I also appreciate your feedback on my support. I look forward to your updated impressions as the neural network completes its training.
리뷰 답변