EngineV12

engineV12 — Quantitative Grid & Recovery EA for MT5

engineV12 is a quantitatively engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for AUDCAD and NZDCAD on the H1 timeframe.
The EA is built using price-based mathematics and statistical evaluation, without relying on classical lagging indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, or moving averages.

The system combines structured grid execution with a controlled martingale-style recovery model, while maintaining explicit Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade.


Supported Market

  • Symbols: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

  • Timeframe: H1 (mandatory)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Account Type: Hedging (recommended)

  • Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000

Quantitative & Structural Design

engineV12 operates using:

  • Direct price mathematics (not indicator signals)

  • Statistical evaluation of market conditions

  • Adaptive execution logic that responds to changing volatility

  • Rule-based grid deployment with controlled position scaling

The martingale component is strictly regulated and integrated into the system as a recovery mechanism, not as an aggressive betting scheme.

Trade Execution & Management:

  • Fully automated trading

  • Grid-based position handling

  • Controlled martingale recovery

  • Every position is protected by its own TP and SL

  • Volatility-aware stop-loss and take-profit placement

  • Internal execution filters (spread, conditions, safety checks)

  • Magic Number–based position isolation (safe for multi-EA usage)

Risk & Performance Philosophy

engineV12 is designed with a probability-driven mindset, focusing on:

  • Mathematical expectancy

  • Drawdown containment

  • Trade sequence stability

  • Long-term consistency over short-term aggression

The EA may pause trading during unfavorable conditions — this is an intentional protective behavior.

Inputs & Customization

All parameters are cleanly grouped:

  • Lot sizing & risk controls

  • Grid and recovery limits

  • Safety filters

  • Operational constraints

Installation

  1. Attach engineV12 to an AUDCAD or NZDCAD H1 chart

  2. Enable Algo Trading

  3. Set your preferred risk parameters

  4. Allow the EA to operate automatically
