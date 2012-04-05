engineV12 — Quantitative Grid & Recovery EA for MT5



engineV12 is a quantitatively engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for AUDCAD and NZDCAD on the H1 timeframe.

The EA is built using price-based mathematics and statistical evaluation, without relying on classical lagging indicators such as RSI, Bollinger Bands, MACD, or moving averages.

The system combines structured grid execution with a controlled martingale-style recovery model, while maintaining explicit Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade.





Supported Market

Symbols: AUDCAD, NZDCAD

Timeframe: H1 (mandatory)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: Hedging (recommended)

Recommended Starting Balance: $1,000

Quantitative & Structural Design

engineV12 operates using:

Direct price mathematics (not indicator signals)

Statistical evaluation of market conditions

Adaptive execution logic that responds to changing volatility

Rule-based grid deployment with controlled position scaling

The martingale component is strictly regulated and integrated into the system as a recovery mechanism, not as an aggressive betting scheme.

Trade Execution & Management:

Fully automated trading

Grid-based position handling

Controlled martingale recovery

Every position is protected by its own TP and SL

Volatility-aware stop-loss and take-profit placement

Internal execution filters (spread, conditions, safety checks)

Magic Number–based position isolation (safe for multi-EA usage)

Risk & Performance Philosophy

engineV12 is designed with a probability-driven mindset, focusing on:

Mathematical expectancy

Drawdown containment

Trade sequence stability

Long-term consistency over short-term aggression

The EA may pause trading during unfavorable conditions — this is an intentional protective behavior.

Inputs & Customization

All parameters are cleanly grouped:

Lot sizing & risk controls

Grid and recovery limits

Safety filters

Operational constraints

Installation