Aurum Ra Gold EA

4.67

Aurum Ra Gold EA

Aurum Ra Gold EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open.

The system employs two distinct strategies to capture different market behaviors :

Strategy 1 : Targets the full day breakout, analyzing price movements across the entire trading session.

Strategy 2 : Focuses on the US market open, capturing volatility during the New York session.

This dual approach allows the EA to adapt to both all day price action and the key momentum generated at the US market opening.


Remark

The Aurum Ra Gold EA is designed for smaller accounts (USD100 to USD500) and trades with a fixed lot size of 0.01 for controlled risk management.

Traders who wish to handle larger accounts or explore different position sizing approaches may also be interested in AuRange Hunter EA , which applies a similar breakout methodology in a broader configuration.


Set Files

Default set file optimized for 2 digit pricing charts Download Here

Default set file optimized for 3 digit pricing charts Download Here


Requirements and recommendations

Account type : RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread (recommended for best performance)

Symbol : XAUUSD (GOLD)Timeframe : M5 (5 minute chart)

Minimum deposit : USD100 to USD500

VPS : Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation


How to Get Started

1 Install the EA in your MT5 platform.

2 Open an XAUUSD chart on the M5 timeframe.

3 Attach the EA to the chart.

4 Configure your lot size or select a risk setting.

5 Enable Auto Trading to allow the EA to run.


Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Comentários 16
Emanuel533
314
Emanuel533 2025.12.14 06:27 
 

exelente

mas94
24
mas94 2025.12.12 15:58 
 

how can i change the volume of each trade? for example 2% of balance for each trade involved

sergiowalter
14
sergiowalter 2025.12.10 22:01 
 

muy buen bot,poco pero seguro ,par xau/usd m5 temp. ecxelente amigo.

