AuRange Hunter EA

5

AuRange Hunter EA

AuRange Hunter EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open.

The system employs two distinct strategies to capture different market behaviors:

Strategy 1 : Targets the full day breakout, analyzing price movements across the entire trading session.

Strategy 2 : Focuses on the US market open, capturing volatility during the New York session.

This dual approach allows the EA to adapt to both all day price action and the key momentum generated at the US market opening.


Pricing Rules

Next Price (December 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) : USD370

Next Price (January 1, 2026 to January 31, 2026) : USD420


Set Files

Default set file optimized for 2 digit pricing charts Download Here

Default set file optimized for 3 digit pricing charts Download Here


Requirements and recommendations

Account type : RAW, ECN, or Zero Spread (recommended for best performance)

Symbol : XAUUSD (GOLD)Timeframe : M5 (5 minute chart)

Minimum deposit : USD100 for 0.01 lot

VPS : Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted operation


How to Get Started

1 Install the EA in your MT5 platform.

2 Open an XAUUSD chart on the M5 timeframe.

3 Attach the EA to the chart.

4 Configure your lot size or select a risk setting.

5 Enable Auto Trading to allow the EA to run.


Disclaimer

This EA is a tool for automated trading and carries risks. Use a demo account to test performance and ensure settings align with your strategy. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Comentários 1
AHB GUITAR
29
AHB GUITAR 2025.10.18 21:48 
 

Expert Advisor fantástico, faz no máximo de 3 a 4 operações por dia com uma acertividade incrível. Podem adquirir sem medo, além do mais o suporte é excelete.

Produtos recomendados
Euro Sniper Pro
Suwanon Kosiri
Experts
Euro Sniper Pro is a high-precision trading algorithm engineered specifically for EURUSD . Unlike high-frequency scalpers, this EA adopts a "Sniper" approach—patiently waiting for high-probability setups on the M15 timeframe (and higher) before executing a trade. Designed for traders who seek consistent growth with a safety net, Euro Sniper Pro incorporates a Smart Recovery Calculation . If the market moves against an order, the internal algorithm calculates the precise volume and position for r
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda   EA   é um       Sistema Totalmente Automático   com Parâmetros de Otimização Abertos e   Mecanismo de Recuperação em Tempo Real. Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  GUIA Zonda Sinais Reembolso de Comissão Atualizações Meu blog Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 Cada posição sempre tem um       SL Fixo       e       Full Deal Tra
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Consultor especialista para negociação com redes neuronais profundas que se treinam com machine learning, até 1.512 métricas ponderadas para cada símbolo, à medida que o mercado avança. Opera em vários símbolos e períodos de tempo Forex e, ao desmarcar símbolos e períodos de tempo, também pode ser definido para o gráfico atual no seu símbolo e período de tempo. Pode ser configurado para pares diferentes e uma rede neural diferente pode ser gerida em cada gráfico. Pode configurar símbolos, períod
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Forex 4up Grid Recovery MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Um consultor de grade com um sistema para "Resolver" uma cesta de ordens não lucrativas, um filtro de notícias, um filtro para posições abertas em outros instrumentos de negociação e a função de enviar sinais de negociação para o seu canal do Telegram. O Expert Advisor pode ser usado para restaurar posições não lucrativas na conta como um utilitário para trazer as negociações ao ponto de equilíbrio que você abriu com suas mãos ou outros Expert Advisors. Funciona dentro de um canal de regressã
Capitalrecover2
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
HFT  ZONE MOMENTUM RECOVERY EA_Name ค่า: HFT MTRADER ใช้สำหรับระบุชื่อของ EA เพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการจัดการหรือตรวจสอบในประวัติการเทรด (History) Lot_fix ค่า: 0.02 ใช้กำหนดขนาดของล็อตคงที่ (Fixed Lot Size) ที่ EA จะเปิดในแต่ละคำสั่งเทรด โดยไม่ขึ้นอยู่กับเงื่อนไขอื่น ๆ Lots_X ค่า: 1.5 ตัวคูณล็อต (Lot Multiplier) ซึ่งมักใช้ในการเพิ่มขนาดล็อตในลักษณะการ Martingale หรือ Hedging โดยเมื่อขาดทุนหรือเปิดคำสั่งถัดไป ระบบจะเพิ่มล็อตตามค่าที่กำหนดไว้ High_Low_end_candle ค่า: 10 จำนวนแท่งเทียนที่ใช้ในการคำนวณระ
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor que monitora a movimentação de preços de um ativo usando uma estratégia que verifica mudanças de preço em pontos predefinidos após o preço cruzar a média móvel rápida (que está em tendência de alta acima da média móvel lenta). Em seguida, ele aciona uma ordem de compra quando o preço cruza a média móvel rápida novamente, atuando na recuperação. Possui um mecanismo de stop-loss baseado na porcentagem de variação de preço. Assim que um determinado limite de perda é atingido, o sinal
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Experts
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
FF4 Scalper
Valerii Gabitov
Experts
Ea does not use martingale or grid and has a stop loss for every position.  Symbols: EURCHF, EURCAD, USDCHF and other. Time frame: M15 Best results on EURCAD M15. Live signals and other products here -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/leron34/seller#products The EA should run on a VPS continuously without interruption.  Multicurrency advisor. You can enter pairs in the EA settings for tests. I recommend the default settings. You can install an adviser on any pair on M15. The EA has a news filter
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Bitcoin Cross Hedge
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
Bitcoin Cross Hedge entra em uma posição em BTCUSD enquanto assume uma posição oposta em EURUSD e GBPUSD e as gerencia ao mesmo tempo. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 80 USD Não utiliza grid ou martingale e negocia 2 pares de moedas no mesmo gráfico. Recomendado Gráfico: BTCUSD configuração de gráfico único Período: H1 Entradas Seleção de par cruzado - Selecione o par cruzado dourado Método de cálculo do lote - Selecione lote automático ou lote fixo Tamanho de lote fixo -
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
Apresentando: Quant Fleet MT5 2.0! O Quant Fleet opera no par USDJPY utilizando cinco estratégias independentes para uma ampla diversificação. A diferença para o Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 é que agora há seis subestratégias adicionais que reforçam o desempenho. Promoção de Lançamento: O preço aumentará após as primeiras 20 cópias serem vendidas. Grupo público:   Join Documentação e predefinidos:   click here Sinal:   click here Principais características: Instalação fácil:   Pronto em poucos pas
Gold Grok
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) Day Тип Artificial intelligence Минимальный депозит 1500 USD (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с ЛЮБЫМ брокером ДА Запуск без предварительных настроек ДА Данный эксперт представляет собой ансамблевую систему моделей, обученный на пространстве синтезированных фракталов высокой размерности Второго уровня. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2343812?source=Site+Profile+Seller Ключевые особенности: Безопасность депозита Не использу
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Experts
Olá, sou   NESCO   / - sou um especialista em robôs totalmente automáticos e analiso o mercado de forma independente e tomo decisões de negociação. Algumas das minhas funções são escritas usando   GPT-4_COPILOT   e otimizadas pela   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   . Tenho meu próprio servidor para receber eventos financeiros no mundo. Posso trabalhar para você 24 horas por dia, 5 dias por semana, sem sua intervenção e notificá-lo com uma mensagem por telefone se sua atenção for necessária; Minha princip
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
SIEA Zen
Daniel Stein
4 (4)
Experts
As chaves do sucesso no comércio Forex são a disciplina, a paciência e uma vantagem clara, como temos com a nossa análise única do volume real de transacções. Esta é a nossa experiência de 10 anos de negociação de Forex, e todos estes factores-chave estão resumidos na série S tein I nvestments E xpert A dvisor ( SIEA ). O SIEA ZEN proporciona uma relação risco-recompensa muito equilibrada e sobrevive facilmente a todas as circunstâncias do mercado - mesmo as mais críticas como a Corona, Brexit
MT5 GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid  system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. Trade on 16 pairs. Please use expert only on a hedge account!!! Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 minimum lot size and account leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least
Grid MT5 Recovery
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Um consultor de grade com um sistema adaptativo para "Resolver" uma cesta de pedidos também pode ser usado para restaurar posições não lucrativas na conta. Funciona dentro de um canal de regressão linear, entrada em várias condições. O sinal usa a direção do canal de regressão linear, médias móveis exponenciais, volatilidade média diária e, em seguida, constrói uma grade de pedidos se o preço se desviar. A etapa da grade é configurável, e se o preço vai contra nós, então após um certo número
TradeGpt4 EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
4 (1)
Experts
Apresentando o tão esperado TradeGpt-4 EA, um robô de negociação avançado feito sob medida para traders experientes. Nosso objetivo primordial é introduzir uma abordagem inovadora ao sistema martingale, alavancando uma plataforma de última geração que integra perfeitamente os mais recentes avanços em modelos de linguagem de IA. Através da utilização de uma infra-estrutura avançada de chatbot, desenvolvemos com sucesso um Expert Advisor (EA) com a notável capacidade de analisar e discernir meticu
TradeForge TitanMind AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Experts
**TitanMind AI – A ferramenta de precisão para traders de elite** TitanMind AI é um robô de trading (EA) de alto desempenho, impulsionado por Inteligência Artificial e Aprendizado de Máquina, projetado para traders que exigem decisões rápidas, adaptabilidade e lucros consistentes. Construído com IA. Treinado com dados históricos. Movido por lucros. Treinado com décadas de dados de mercado, o EA realiza operações precisas com base em padrões reais. Otimizado para **gráficos de 5 minutos
IGold AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
IGold AI é um novo EA com tecnologia avançada, manipulada por IA e aprendizado de máquina, que diversifica a comparação do preço de XAUUSD e intervalos no banco de dados, desestruturando-o e encontrando possíveis ordens potenciais para realizar um scalping exclusivo. A inteligência artificial trabalha principalmente com nosso servidor. Incorporamos uma tecnologia exclusiva que, ao comparar o preço, o compara novamente em nosso servidor em tempo real para comparar outros mercados e obter result
Binance Grid Pro
Joel Juanpere
Utilitários
Binance Grid Pro offers an alternative to the built in Grid systems Binance Platform offers. This utility let you define a grid parameters for interact with your Binance account using an Isolated Margin account. This is, similar to Spot Grid in Binance. This is not for handle with derivatives contracts, is for handle with Spot through Isolated Margin Account. But obviosly this utility offers a different approach than built in Binance Grid to handle the Grid, which I have found useful based on
TIO Wall Street MT5
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
TIO Wall Street - Это советник профессионального уровня. Его используют трейдеры крупнейших фондов и трейдеры  крупнейших банков для автоматизации своих торговых систем. В советнике есть готовые настройки под некоторые ТС для пар: AUDCAD Таймфрейм: m15 Минимальный депозит 500 единиц валюты. Живой Сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345083?source=Site+Profile+Seller Характеристики: Работает на нескольких парах. Функции множественного контроля входа (3888 типов входа) Торговые операции на
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma | Um EA que entende o mercado Pela primeira vez nesta plataforma, um Expert Advisor utiliza todo o poder do Deep Seek. Combinado com a estratégia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, é criado um sistema que não apenas detecta os movimentos do mercado — mas os entende. Sinal ao Vivo __________ Configuração Timeframe: H1 Alavancagem: mín. 1:30 Depósito: mín. $200 Símbolo: XAUUSD Corretora: qualquer Essa combinação do Deep Seek com a estratégia de reversão é algo novo — e
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction usin
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (4)
Experts
META i9 – Motor Quântico de Trading Adaptativo  -  Referência Técnica META i9 é um Expert Advisor totalmente autônomo baseado em uma arquitetura de três camadas: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) Ao comprar o META i9, você recebe o META i7 gratuitamente! (Oferta por tempo limitado de uma semana) Enquanto o META i7 utiliza duas redes neurais cooperativas, o META i9 vai além: Suas arquiteturas neurais foram significativamente a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barão Quântico EA Há uma razão para o petróleo ser chamado de ouro negro — e agora, com o Quantum Baron EA, você pode explorá-lo com precisão e confiança incomparáveis. Projetado para dominar o mundo de alta octanagem do XTIUSD (petróleo bruto) no gráfico M30, o Quantum Baron é sua arma definitiva para subir de nível e negociar com precisão de elite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Com desconto  
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.67 (9)
Experts
Introduzindo Weltrix – A Solução Definitiva para Negociar Ouro (XAUUSD) PREÇO $449 - 2 cópias disponíveis neste preço -> Preço final $ 1999 USD IMPORTANTE: USE O EA SOMENTE COM ESTE ARQUIVO SET: DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Sinal ao vivo USER GUIDE Sete estratégias comprovadas. Um robô poderoso. Performance consistente. Alta atividade de negociação. O que você NÃO encontrará neste EA: Trades longos flutuantes Sistema de grade (grid) Martingale Estratégias superajustadas (overfitted) B
Mais do autor
Aurum Ra Gold EA
Akapop Srisang
4.67 (12)
Experts
Aurum Ra Gold EA Aurum Ra Gold EA is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It executes trades at two scheduled times each day, focusing on high probability breakout opportunities. The EA automatically calculates breakout levels and places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around these levels. Once one side is activated, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring that only a single position is ever open. The system employs two distinct strategies to capture di
FREE
Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5
Akapop Srisang
5 (3)
Experts
Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA The Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA is designed for traders who prefer a pure breakout strategy—No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies daily price ranges and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at strategic levels. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring a disciplined and structured approach. See signal for Default Set File (Short Trailing Stop): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2295678 Pricing Rules Next Price ( December   1, 2025 – De
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus
Akapop Srisang
4.25 (4)
Experts
King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA The King Ruay Scalper GOLD Plus EA is built on a real breakout strategy-No AI, No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging. It identifies key buy and sell levels and places stop buy/sell orders accordingly. Once an order is executed, the scalper engine takes over to manage the position efficiently. This EA is versatile and works on various pairs, including GOLD and more. The default preset is optimized for GOLD, and you can find additional set files for other pairs below
Dow Jones Daily Scalper
Akapop Srisang
4.75 (8)
Experts
Dow Jones Daily Scalper for MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for US30 (Dow Jones) index traders who want to capitalize on pre-market breakouts. The EA identifies high and low price ranges before the market opens, placing Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins. Once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades only once per day, ensuring focused and disciplined trading during the high-probability pre-market breakout period.
FREE
US30 Morning Break Scalper
Akapop Srisang
5 (2)
Experts
US30 Morning Break Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for traders focusing on the US30 (Dow Jones) index. It capitalizes on pre-market breakouts by identifying high and low price ranges before the market opens. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders just before the session begins, and once one side is triggered, the other order is automatically removed. The EA executes trades once per day, ensuring focused trading during the pre-market breakout period. See signal for Default
Filtro:
AHB GUITAR
29
AHB GUITAR 2025.10.18 21:48 
 

Expert Advisor fantástico, faz no máximo de 3 a 4 operações por dia com uma acertividade incrível. Podem adquirir sem medo, além do mais o suporte é excelete.

Akapop Srisang
11300
Resposta do desenvolvedor Akapop Srisang 2025.10.19 12:14
Thank you for your feedback and review :)
Responder ao comentário