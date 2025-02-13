Daily Range Breakout Scalper MT5
- Experts
- Akapop Srisang
- Versão: 1.6
- Atualizado: 21 maio 2025
- Ativações: 10
Daily Range Breakout Scalper EA
Pricing Rules
Next Price (December 1, 2025 – December 31, 2025) : $575
Next Price (January 1, 2025 – January 31, 2025) : $650
Pre-Tested Set Files
- US30 (Dow Jones) Original Set File (Short Trailing Stop) – Download Here
- US30 (Dow Jones) Additional Set File (Longer Trailing Stop) – Download Here
- DE40 (DAX) Updated Set File – Download Here
- EURUSD Set File – Download Here
- Gold 2 digit chart Set File – Download Here
Note: These set files are provided as a reference. You can test and modify them based on your trading preferences.
Account Requirements
How to Use the EA
Set breakout time and order placement deviation.Choose the timeframe for range calculation.Adjust range slots for buy and sell orders.
Set lot sizing and risk parameters.
Define trade end time & order expiration.Enable auto-delete for pending orders after trading time ends.Adjust entry offset to refine entry points.Set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels.Optionally close buy orders at a specific time.
Define scalping range size (in points).Set scalping trigger and trailing parameters.
Enable/disable buy/sell trades.Set specific trading dates.
Very good bot specially for US30, will appreciate if can make for US500 as well...